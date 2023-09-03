Phuket tuk tuk driver shooting sparks alarm in bustling tourist hub

Picture courtesy of Patong Police Station

A rivalry between two tuk tuk drivers escalated to violence today when one of the drivers was shot in the stomach and thigh near the entrance of Bangla Road in Phuket. The incident occurred in the vicinity of TaiPan Nightclub, situated on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Road, about 700 metres from Patong Police Station.

Shortly after midnight, Patong Police were informed of the shooting. Upon arrival, the gunman, identified as 36 years old Kosit Phromphiwat, had already fled the scene in a pink tuk tuk bearing the license plate FK 523. The victim, 42 years old Phongsak Pengporu, was found at the scene, suffering from two bullet wounds in his body.

The tuk tuk driver was shot one time in the right side of his abdomen and a second time in his left thigh reported The Phuket News.

In an attempt to gather evidence, officers searched the area, unearthing three .380-caliber cartridge cases and a single bullet. It is believed that the two other bullets remain lodged in the victim’s abdomen and thigh.

Photographic evidence from the crime scene displayed a red tuk tuk riddled with bullet holes in the windscreen and driver’s side window from the shooting.

As of 1.30pm today, no update has been given about Pengporu’s condition by Phuket officials. Despite arriving at the scene after the shooting and briefly reporting the incident at 7.40am, Phuket rescue workers have not offered any details regarding the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The motivation behind the violent shooting conflict between the two drivers of tourist-oriented tuk-tuk public transport in Phuket’s bustling tourist hub remains unknown.

Follow us on :













The police’ efforts to apprehend the suspected gunman, Kosit Phromphiwat, have not yet yielded any results. Furthermore, no report of the incident can be found on the Patong Police Station’s Facebook page so far.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.