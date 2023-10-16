Phuket police crackdown on crime boosts safety for visa-free tourists

Photo by Loren Biser on Unsplash.

In a span of seven days, Phuket police apprehended 64 individuals in an effort to bolster the safety measures for tourists from China and Kazakhstan who are visiting under a visa-free arrangement.

The Phuket Provincial Police’s campaign is primarily aimed at curbing crime rates, particularly drug-related offences, to uphold Phuket’s reputation as a safe tourist destination. According to a report released by the authorities, the campaign has been successful so far.

The report, dated yesterday, provided an account of the police’s activities from October 8 to October 14. Sixteen people have been charged with distributing drugs or conspiring and aiding drug proliferation.

An additional 41 individuals were taken into custody on drug-related charges, with law enforcement officers confiscating 9,946 tablets of methamphetamine, commonly known as Yaba, and 128.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ya ice.

Moreover, seven arrests were made on charges related to firearms, as stated in the report. This update comes on the heels of a similar report issued last week, which detailed the arrests made from October 1 to October 7, reported The Phuket News.

In the first week of October, five individuals were apprehended on charges of drug distribution, and an additional 24 were arrested for individual drug offences. Police seized 1,540 Yaba pills, 2.4 grams of ya ice, and 0.1 grams of heroin during this period. Arrests were also made in three cases involving firearms charges.

The Phuket Provincial Police has vowed to continue with this campaign.

The report stated…

“In addition, we have increased the strictness of searching people and vehicles at the Phuket Check Point”

Region 8 Police also initiated their public safety campaign for the Phuket Vegetarian Festival last week. The campaign kick-off included a gathering, a procession, and a display of weapons seized as part of the national effort to crack down on firearms.

