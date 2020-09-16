Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder | The Thaiger

Crime
Phuket police arrest Frenchman for allegedly raping a woman he met on Tinder
Phuket police arrested a Frenchman for allegedly raping a British woman he met on the dating app Tinder. Police say the man admitted to having sex with the woman, but he denied raping her.
The 29 year old woman filed a complaint with Patong police, saying she met the man on September 7 through the dating application Tinder. The following day, they went to Surin Beach in the Thalang district on Phuket’s west coast. Later that evening, they went to the man’s hotel room at Patong’s Sirirat Road where he allegedly raped her, according to the complaint.
After gathering evidence and getting approval from the court to arrest the man, police stopped the man’s car while he was on his way to the Mueang district. He was arrested on rape charges. During police questioning, the man said he had consentual sex with the woman.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post |Phuket News
Drugs
Methamphetamine found in coconut milk cans, shipped from Thailand to Sydney
Thailand police are looking suspects who smuggled nearly a tonne of liquid methamphetamine in cans of coconut milk. The cans were shipped from Thailand to Sydney. Australian police seized the 600 litres of methamphetamine and arrested 2 people for taking the delivery. 86 boxes of cans of “coconut milk” were shipped from Thailand to Sydney last month, according to the Australian Federal Police. The country’s border police tested the liquid and found it was positive for methamphetamine. Australian Federal Police took the package out for delivery over the weekend and arrested a 29 year old woman and a 20 year […]
Crime
Twitter user faces charges from immigration police for false post
Make sure what you post on social media is true. Charges could be pressed for false information. A Twitter user is being sued by Immigration Police for a post allegedly claiming some foreigners could enter the country without a 14 day quarantine. The Twitter user made a post saying he was recently at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and he noticed that 80% of the passengers were foreign medical tourists. He says they were allowed to enter without a quarantine. The Nation Thailand did not say what charges the user faces. False online posts are typically said to be a violation of the […]
Crime
7 charged with libel, allegedly spread false information about PM’s daughters
7 people turned themselves into police following a defamation lawsuit filed a few weeks ago by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s twin daughters, Thanya and Nittha. The lawsuit was filed against more than 100 social media accounts for spreading false information about the women. 6 of the 7 who face charges were photographed at the police station, protesting their charges and holding up a sign with a hashtag translating to “Finding Prayut’s children.” They raised their hands up in the 3 finger salute, a symbol of resistance against the military run government. The 7 people who reported to Bangkok’s Nang Lerng Police […]
Toby Andrews
September 16, 2020 at 10:32 am
With the muscles she has she could have fought him off.