Phuket man fatally stabbed in family feud over neighbourhood disputes

Picture courtesy of Thairath

A dispute between a man and his brother-in-law culminated in a fatal stabbing that left one dead and another injured in Phuket. The argument took place within their neighbouring homes, where they previously had disagreements due to proximity. The incident was reported to Phuket’s Wichit Police Station around 8.30am, prompting an immediate response.

Upon their arrival, local first responders and medical personnel from Vachira Phuket Hospital were tending to the injured man, identified as 60 year old Pin. He had suffered wounds to his neck and left arm, and was subsequently transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

In addition, a dead man was found at the scene, identified as 61 year old Wacharin. His body was found soaked in blood, with six wounds: three on the chest, one beneath the left rib cage, and one beneath the navel. A knife was discovered near his right hand.

In the vicinity of the incident, a Toyota pickup truck with the engine still running was found. It was later identified as belonging to the deceased. A motorcycle, owned by the injured party, was also found a short distance away, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigations reveal that the deceased and the injured, who lived in adjacent homes, had left together in their respective vehicles. A verbal altercation ensued at the mouth of the alley, which escalated into a physical confrontation involving a knife, resulting in one party being injured and the other losing his life.

The deceased was revealed to be the brother of the injured man’s wife. The preliminary cause of the dispute was understood to be previous disagreements, as their homes were close to each other and were separated by a wall. Before the case was pursued further, authorities carried out an examination of the crime scene, recorded evidence, and interviewed witnesses present during the incident.