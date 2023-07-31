Drug bust: Phuket duo nabbed by police with 40,000 meth pills

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket police authorities apprehended a pair of female culprits implicated in a significant drug bust at a local parcel delivery service in Wichit. The individuals, identified under pseudonyms as 31 year old Wan, hailing from Phatthalung, and 21 year old Ya, a native of Prachuap Khiri Khan, were arrested for possession of 40,000 methamphetamine pills, commonly referred to as Yaba, and 2 kilograms of crystal meth, colloquially known as ice.

The drug bust capture took place yesterday as law enforcement staged a strategic move on the unsuspecting pair. Positioned in front of the delivery company in Moo 4, Wichit, the women had just claimed a large package suspected of housing the illicit substances. The authorities, swiftly acting on the tip-off, intervened and searched their black, Phuket-registered Toyota Vios, leading to the discovery of the narcotics.

After finding the box housing the drugs, the police uncovered four packs containing a staggering 40,000 Yaba pills and another two packs containing an accrued total of 2 kilograms of ice. The police also confiscated two mobile phones from the suspects.

Once taken into custody, the women revealed they were mere transporters in the operation and not direct sellers of the drugs. Claims suggest they were operating on a delivery basis, functioning for others who were the key sellers in this chain. While the compensation for their part in the drug bust operation varied, they were often paid in drugs instead of a cash payment, reported Phuket News.

Follow us on :













The apprehended women in this drug bust now face charges of joint possession of a Category 1 narcotic intended for sale, for the role they played in the meth-dealing operation. The local police continue to unravel the details of this elaborate drug trade operation while keeping the focus on maintaining the region’s law and order.

In a recent drug bust, a Rayong man was arrested for the illicit possession of 70,000 meth pills while his young daughter pleaded with the police not to take her daddy away.