Phetchaburi municipal worker arrested for selling meth pills

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 17, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Phetchaburi municipal worker arrested for selling meth pills
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A municipal employee in Phetchaburi province was arrested for allegedly selling meth pills for 100 baht (about US$3) per three pills, and two customers who walked into the room during the search were detained as well.

Khao Yoi Police Station raided a rented room in Moo 1, Khao Yoi subdistrict, at about 5pm on 16 October 2026, after an informant reported illegal drug sales there.

Police found 48 year old Hin in the room. He tried to run but was caught. A search turned up 43 meth pills, six zip-lock bags and one mobile phone, which police seized.

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Hin told police the pills were his and that he sold them at three for 100 baht. He also said he works for a municipality.

Also in the room was 52 year old Sai, with four more pills beside him. Sai told police he bought them from Hin and works for the same municipality.

While officers were still there, 26 year old Din and 28 year old Nam walked in. Both told police they had come to buy meth pills from Hin.

Police arrested all four men. Hin was charged with selling meth pills for commercial purposes. Sai was charged with illegal possession and use of meth, while Din and Nam were charged with illegal use of meth. The case was handed to investigators for prosecution.

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Phetchaburi municipal worker arrested for selling meth pills
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Phetchaburi municipal worker arrested for selling meth pills
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 17, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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