Phetchaburi man bludgeons wife to death, shoots himself | Thaiger

Phetchaburi man bludgeons wife to death, shoots himself
A man in Phetchaburi allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death before committing suicide yesterday, according to local authorities. It appears that Wichai Leeka, a 43 year old auto tyre repairman, beat his young wife, 21 year old Thanthip Pothong to death with a steel bar, before using a shotgun to take his own life with a shot to the head.
Police received a call at 8:40 pm. Police and volunteers headed to an auto repair shop on Phetkasem Road in Thap Khang.
The police were notified by a local relative of Wichai, who in turn had received a call from another relative living in Ayutthaya, warning him that Wichai had just called and confessed to killing his wife before stating that he planned to take his own life as well. The local relative raced to the shop and pounded on the door, but was too late and received no answer, so he phoned the police.
Police arrived and broke down the door before discovering both Wichai and his wife Thanthip lying dead in the shop. Wichai was found dead of the shotgun blast to the head; his wife was found nearby with wounds from being struck repeatedly with a hard object. Officers recovered a bloody steel bar in the shop as well as the shotgun allegedly used in the murder-suicide.
Khao Yoi district, known for its limestone hills, is in the north of Phetchaburi, a central province on the northern end of the Malay Peninsula. The site of a patient murdering his doctor 2 months ago was also the hometown of a man who killed his ex-wife in Bangkok last year and was apprehended in the province.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Senior official arrested in north-east Thailand on 2 million baht bribery charges
A senior Thai official in the north-eastern province of Mukdahan has been arrested, along with his assistant, on bribery charges. The provincial chief of the natural resources and environment office, Suradet Akkarach, and Ms Pan Saengviroon, are accused of receiving 2 million baht for facilitating the return of confiscated Siamese Rosewood timber to a merchant from Laos.
The timber, housed in 11 containers and valued at around 600 million baht, was impounded by the authorities in Mukdahan in 2006, on suspicion it had been illegally obtained. The case was heard in the provincial court, then the Appeals court, and then the Supreme court, which acquitted the defendants and ruled that the timber should be returned to its owner, EL Enterprise.
The arrests of 58 year old Suradet and Pan came about after a Laotian timber merchant filed a police report on February 24, accusing Suradet of offering to return the timber for a payment of 2 million baht.
The police subsequently set up a sting operation for when the merchant, named as Kamsavai Pommachan, arranged to meet Suradet and Pan to hand over the money. As soon as Pan took delivery of the cash, both suspects were arrested. According to a Thai PBS World report, Suradet insists he was not involved in the bribery, but Pan has confessed to the charges.
Panya Pinsuk from the Central Investigation Bureau, and Chivaparb Chivatham from the Royal Forestry Department, gave a press conference yesterday, in which they confirmed the arrests of both suspects and the seizure of 2 million baht in 1,000 baht notes, as well as 4 smartphones.
According to Chatupat Burupat from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, Suradet is an ex-employee of the Royal Forestry Department and would have known how to go about returning the confiscated timber.
Following the arrests, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varavut Silpa-archa, says he has ordered Suradet to be transferred to an inactive post while a committee investigates the case against him. The minister acknowledges that there is proof of bribery, but says an investigation is still required to ensure fairness. He says he expects the committee to report back within 15 days.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thai rocker granted temporary bail after court upholds sentence
A Thai rock musician is being released on a temporary bail, after losing his appeal to the Supreme Court. Seksan Sookpimay, known as “Sek Loso,” used his alleged diagnosis of suffering from bipolar disorder as part of his appeal to be let off from serving a 42 month prison sentence for several offences dating back to New Years Eve 2017.
Seksan was released after his lawyer filed a separate appeal against Min Buri Criminal Court, which had originally denied Seksan’s leave so he could appeal to the Supreme Court. But the case ended up going to the Supreme Court, who upheld the Min Buri’s court decision. Seksan was then granted the temporary bail, with a 600,000 baht surety, after the Supreme Court passed down the final judgement.
Sek Loso was charged with resisting arrest, using drugs, and threatening a police officer with a firearm after police visited his home to apprehend him over a video he posted online. Sek Loso allegedly posted a video of himself shooting a gun into the air at a Nakhon Si Thammarat temple that he visited after performing at a concert. Police went to his home, which is where he then allegedly threatened police with a firearm. Police say he did not have a license to be in posession of a firearm.
The lower court sentenced him to 2.5 years in jail on 4 counts – resisting arrest, threatening police with a gun, unlicensed possession of a firearm, and drug abuse. The Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s judgement, but reduced the sentence for Seksan’s illegal arms possession from 5 months to 3 months. The other sentences remained the same in length.
Then, the court added the new sentence to an already imposed jail term of 1 year and 3 months over another case, when Seksan physically assaulted a close aide of his then ex-wife, Wiphakorn “Karn” Sookpimay. The couple later remarried.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Officers from the computer crime division arrested a 40 year old man for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s twin daughters on the social media platform Twitter. Police say the man posted a Tweet, encouraging anyone who comes across the twins Tanya and Nittha to rape the women. Prayut immediately had his lawyer file a complaint.
The man’s name was not released, but reports say he used the Twitter account @jojoshamlet. The deputy superintendent of the Nang Lerng police issued a summons for the suspect to come in for questioning next Monday, but the computer crime division of the police force arrested the man last night instead. The man was arrested at his home in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phili district, southeast of Bangkok.
The prime minister’s attorney, Apiwat Khanthong, says he intends to pursue the case on behalf of Prayut’s twin daughters fully and without concession or leniency.
This is not the first instance of people being prosecuted by the computer crime division for statements and actions about Prayut’s twin daughters. In September, Tanya and Nittha sued 100 people, 7 of whom were charged with libel.
The twins, who are now in their 30s, tend to keep a low profile and stay out of the spotlight. They were briefly in a pop band BADZ in 2006. They became the focus of a Twitter campaign under the hashtag #FindPrayut’sKids last year, which resulted in the previous legal action.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
