Gunman kills Phatthalung herbalist at gathering with local politicians

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 25, 2026, 2:57 PM
1 minute read
Gunman kills Phatthalung herbalist at gathering with local politicians
Photo via Naewna

A well-known traditional healer was shot dead while sitting at a dining table with local politicians discussing an upcoming by-election at his home in Phatthalung province last night, September 24.

Officers from Thale Noi Police Station were called to the house in Phanang Tung subdistrict, Khuan Khanun district, at about 10.30pm. Forensic officers, a doctor from Khuan Khanun Hospital and rescue workers also attended the scene.

The deceased was identified as 40 year old Jakkrit, known locally as Doctor Boy. He was a traditional healer who specialised in herbal treatments.

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Jakkrit was found lying face-down after being shot on the right side of his head. The bullet remained in the wound, according to the initial report.

Political conflict suspected behind fatal shooting in Phatthalung
Photo via Matichon

The Phatthalung shooting occurred in the backyard of the house, where two tables had been prepared for a feast.

Jakkrit was dining with the Mayor of Phanang Tung subdistrict and a group of about five people. They were reportedly discussing the upcoming by-election for members of the Phanang Tung Subdistrict Municipal Office.

Jakkrit was reported to have played a leading role in selecting and supporting candidates for the election.

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People who were at the scene told police that they heard two gunshots before seeing Jakkrit collapse. They then fled separately from the area in the confusion.

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Locals described Jakkrit as a well-known community member who regularly supported local activities, including road improvement projects and assistance for people in need.

Thai well-known herbal healer shot dead
Photo via Matichon

He also frequently donated food for funerals and other village ceremonies, contributing to his reputation in the community.

However, residents said they were unaware of whether Jakkrit had any conflicts or disputes with anyone because he had a wide network of acquaintances.

Police believe the gunman fired from a dark area some distance from the house.

Officers are questioning witnesses at the scene and Jakkrit’s relatives. Police are investigating local political issues and Jakkrit’s past personal disputes as possible lines of inquiry.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 25, 2026, 2:57 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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