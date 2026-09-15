Phatthalung man says ex lured him into gang sexual assault

A man in Phatthalung says his ex-girlfriend lured him to a secluded road, where a group of around 10 people allegedly subjected him to sexual assault, beat him, filmed the attack and stole his phone and cash.

Police and rescue workers responded at about 10.50pm yesterday, September 14, to an irrigation canal road in Tha Khae subdistrict, Mueang Phatthalung district. The injured man had already fled to a nearby house under construction to seek help.

The 27 year old had a head wound and swelling across several areas of his body. Reports described him as dazed and frightened when responders arrived before taking him to Phatthalung Hospital for treatment.

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He told police that he and his former girlfriend separated about two months ago but remained in contact. She allegedly contacted him and asked to meet to discuss money, leading him to a quiet road behind Wat Tha Khae.

According to his account, he encountered a group whose members were wearing hats and masks before being made to drive farther into a side road. Another group was allegedly waiting there with several vehicles, bringing the number of people involved to around 10.

The man alleged that the group attacked him and forced him to remove his clothes. He said he was then forced to perform a sexual act on one of the attackers while the incident was filmed, before being assaulted again.

He also alleged that his mobile phone and an unspecified amount of cash were taken before the group left him by the roadside.

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After the alleged assault, he fled to a nearby property and asked the people there for help. A village headman was contacted, followed by local security volunteers, police and rescue workers, who provided first aid before taking him to hospital.

Police are gathering information, checking the circumstances described by the victim and attempting to identify the people allegedly involved. Investigators are also verifying his claim that property was taken during the incident.

No arrests or charges had been publicly announced at the time of reporting.

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