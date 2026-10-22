Gunman opens fire on well-known construction contractor in Phatthalung

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 22, 2026, 2:32 PM
1 minute read
Gunman opens fire on well-known construction contractor in Phatthalung
Photo via KhaoSod

A 57 year old construction contractor was seriously injured after being shot while playing golf at his company in Phatthalung province on October 20. Police are investigating a possible dispute linked to his business.

The victim, identified as Saeng-athit, was shot twice, near his ear and on his left cheek, at a golf driving range outside his company in Bang Kaew district. Relatives initially took him to Tamot Hospital before he was transferred to Phatthalung Hospital in critical condition.

An employee who witnessed the incident told police that Saeng-athit had been practising golf from about 5.30pm until 7.55pm, when the shooting occurred. His daughters were also in the area but were not injured.

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Thai construction contractor shot while playing golf
Photo via KhaoSod

The employee also told investigators that the contractor’s pet dogs had allegedly been poisoned about five days before the shooting. Police were reportedly considering whether the animals had been killed to prevent them from alerting the victim to someone approaching, although this theory had not been confirmed.

Officers from Bang Kaew Police Station said the gunman appeared to have used a scoped .22 rifle and fired from scrubland about 30 metres behind the house. The suspect reportedly fled on foot.

Police are investigating a possible dispute involving the contractor’s construction business, while also examining whether personal conflicts may have played a role.

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Gunman at large after shooting in Phatthalung
Photo via KhaoSod

Investigators were reviewing security camera footage from the surrounding area and questioning people close to the victim. No arrest had been reported, and police had not identified anyone as a suspect at the time of publication.

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A separate shooting in Kanchanaburi in June last year involved a Thai businessman who was fatally shot in the car park of a construction materials store.

Reports at the time said the victim had been shot 15 times and police were searching for two suspects. The supplied report did not provide an update on whether they had been arrested.

Phatthalung shooting
Photo via KhaoSod

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 22, 2026, 2:32 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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