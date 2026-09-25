Three Phatthalung patients find fishing line under their skin instead of dissolvable thread

Three people are seeking an investigation into a beauty clinic in Phatthalung after they found fishing line under their skin instead of dissolvable thread used for lifting procedures.

The two women and one man approached several news agencies seeking action from relevant government departments. The clinic, doctors and staff members involved have not been named.

The first victim, 36 year old Nan, told the media that she underwent a thread-lifting procedure at the clinic in 2022 after a friend recommended it. She said she was attracted by several promotions offered by the clinic.

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Nan said she paid an amount reported in the source as 3,99 baht for the procedure. The doctor allegedly told her that the thread used was dissolvable and would disappear within two years.

Nan later experienced pain in her nose in March this year and discovered that the thread remained in place. She contacted the clinic and asked the doctor to remove it, but said the doctor refused and instead gave her anti-inflammatory tablets before blocking her contact.

Nan subsequently went to another medical centre to have the thread removed. She said medical staff there found that the material was not dissolvable thread but fishing line.

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Another victim, 34 year old Pla, said she developed inflammation in her nose after receiving treatment at the clinic. She sought responsibility from the clinic but said the doctor rejected her request.

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Pla later discovered that the inflammation was caused by fishing line in her face, according to her account.

The third victim, 23 year old Monsit, said he and his girlfriend had also received treatment at the clinic. After seeing several people share similar experiences online, he decided to have the thread removed and said he discovered that fishing line had been used.

The victims said they checked the clinic with the Phatthalung Provincial Public Health Office and were told that the person who performed the procedures was not a doctor. They also alleged that the person did not hold a medical licence or specialist certification from the Medical Council.

The victims questioned why the clinic had allegedly operated for six years and treated many patients despite the reported lack of the required licences and documents.

The Phatthalung Provincial Public Health Office and other relevant government departments had not stated the allegations at the time of publication.

The clinic has also not yet come forward to clarify its position or respond to the claims.

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