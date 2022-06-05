Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings

A woman in Pattaya has allegedly run off with several of her boyfriend’s belongings, after he let her stay in his condo while he was in Germany. A 41 year old German national under the psyudonym ‘Peter’ told reporters he had returned to his condo in Pattaya after travel restrictions eased, planning to surprise his girlfriend ‘Fah’. He said he and Fah had been together for 2 months.

But it turns out the real ‘surprise’ was on Peter. He said that when he stepped into his condo on May 30, most of his belongings were either missing, or damaged. These belongings include his safe which had been removed, 2 gold rings, a Vespa motorbike registration document, and his Ducati motorcycle along with its documents.

Peter also told local reporters that he found men’s underwear that wasn’t his, and rubbish spread around the room, including used condoms. It will surprise no one that Fah was gone.

Local reporters say that Police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Kamchula from the Pattaya Police Station questioned Fah over the phone. Fah claimed that she was in Kalasin province, but the Ducati was with her brother in Chantha Buri province. She said she would return it on June 1, but Peter had still not received it when he contacted reporters on June 3. In another big shocker, Fah has not stated a reason for her actions to the press.

Peter initially filed a lawsuit and pressed charges against her for theft, and placed a 10,000 baht reward for his Ducati. Saijai told the press police would proceed with legal steps.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News