Brit stabbed in Pattaya fight with transwoman over crystal meth

A British man was seriously injured in a stabbing inside a Pattaya apartment yesterday, September 28. The transgender woman involved claimed the man detained and assaulted her during a dispute over crystal methamphetamine.

Police were called to an apartment in Soi Khao Talo at around noon after receiving a report of a knife attack. Officers from Nong Prue Police Station attended with rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

Outside the apartment, officers found 22 year old Anothai sitting beside the road asking for help. She had injuries to her left hand and fingers.

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A long sword was found nearby and taken by police for examination. Officers then went to room 502, where they found 39 year old Scott, a British man, lying injured.

He had sharp-force wounds to his left shoulder and right arm, as well as a stab wound to the abdomen above the left side of his waist. Rescue workers gave him first aid before taking him to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

Inside the room, police found signs of a struggle, including blood across the floor and belongings scattered around.

Officers also found about 100 grammes of a substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine. Some was packed in ziplock bags inside a black bag, while more was scattered on the bed.

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Suspected drug-taking equipment, including a syringe, was also found and seized for examination.

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Anothai told police she was in a relationship with Scott and said that before the attack he appeared paranoid and accused her of stealing crystal methamphetamine.

She said he tried to search her body for the drugs and forced her to shower and wash her hair because he suspected she had hidden methamphetamine in it.

According to Anothai, she complied, but Scott continued shouting, detained her and assaulted her, leading to a fight inside the room.

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She said she then grabbed the sword and slashed and stabbed him before running downstairs with the weapon to seek help from nearby residents.

Anothai’s account remains under investigation, with police reviewing CCTV footage and evidence from inside the apartment to establish what happened.

Initial documents showed Scott was the tenant of the room.

Police detained both injured people for further legal proceedings and plan to question them in detail once doctors allow.

Officers are also testing the suspected drugs and working to establish who owned the approximately 100 grammes of suspected crystal methamphetamine before considering charges based on the evidence.

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