Myanmar man denies sexually harassing Pattaya transwomen

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 1, 2026, 3:26 PM
1 minute read
Myanmar man denies sexually harassing Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

A group of Thai transwomen assaulted a Myanmar man on a footpath along Pattaya Beach on August 30 after accusing him of sexual harassment. The man denied the allegation, saying he had only been filming the scenery by the beach.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station received a report of the physical assault at around 11.40pm on August 30. The incident occurred on the footpath opposite Soi 13/1.

Siripong Namyu, a 35 year old special affairs officer with Pattaya City, said he witnessed the incident while driving past the beachfront. He saw a group of three to four transwomen cross the road towards the beach and attack a man, later identified as 26 year old Khon Aye Maung.

Siripong said he intervened and contacted police. He also called rescue volunteers to provide first aid to Khon Aye Maung, who had suffered a head injury and bruising.

Myanmar man assaulted on Pattaya Beach
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

The transwomen told Siripong that Khon Aye Maung had sexually harassed them, prompting the physical confrontation.

Khon Aye Maung and his friends strongly denied the allegation. They said they had been filming videos by the beach when the group approached him.

Police said they were verifying the facts and would pursue legal action against those involved if appropriate. No findings have been confirmed and the case remains under investigation.

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Pattaya transwomen attacked Myanmar man
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Some Thai news agencies reported that locals had urged police to conduct regular patrols in the area. The reports also quoted locals claiming that the group frequently caused disturbances there.

A similar incident occurred in Pattaya in March, when three Thai transwomen were arrested after assaulting a foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street. The suspects admitted to the assault but claimed that the man had insulted them by showing a rude message on his phone.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 1, 2026, 3:26 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.