Pattaya cannabis shop worker assaults Brit over fake payment slip

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 1, 2026, 3:39 PM
1 minute read
Pattaya cannabis shop worker assaults Brit over fake payment slip | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

A Pattaya cannabis shop employee yesterday, August 31, admitted to assaulting a British tourist after claiming the man used a fake bank transfer slip to avoid paying 29,200 baht for cannabis.

Video of the confrontation, which occurred in Pattaya on the evening of August 30, circulated on social media. The footage showed the Thai employee holding the British man around the neck and punching him while stopping others from intervening.

He also called the tourist a “thief” and demanded payment for the cannabis.

pattaya-cannabis-shop-worker-assaults-brit-fake-payment-slip
Photo via MGR Online

The employee, identified as 31 year old Ice, later said the dispute involved a 51 year old British man named Ryan.

According to Ice, Ryan previously bought cannabis worth 29,200 baht and claimed he had transferred the payment. He sent the shop a transfer slip, but staff later determined that it was fake.

Ice said the shop then filed a police complaint and posted a public warning before trying to locate Ryan for nearly a month. He eventually received information that Ryan had been spotted in Soi Bong Koch and went there, leading to the confrontation captured on video.

pattaya-cannabis-shop-worker-assaults-brit-fake-payment-slip
Photo via MGR Online

The two later negotiated in the presence of an investigating officer at Bang Lamung Police Station. According to Sri Racha News Centre, Ryan admitted using the fake transfer slip and agreed to repay the full 29,200 baht in three instalments of 10,000 baht, 10,000 baht and 9,200 baht.

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Pattaya City Police separately summoned Ice over the assault. He admitted that he attacked Ryan out of anger and acknowledged that using violence was wrong.

The two went their separate ways after reaching the repayment agreement. Police are continuing to handle the assault separately from the payment dispute.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 1, 2026, 3:39 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.