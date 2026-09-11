Motorcycle bomb blasts police pickup in Pattani, suspect still at large

A motorcycle bomb exploded in Pattani last night, September 10, as a police patrol vehicle passed the scene, damaging the pickup but leaving the officers inside uninjured.

Police in Mayo district were alerted to the blast at about 7.43pm on the Narathiwat-Pattani road in Langa subdistrict, near a police post.

Officers who arrived at the scene found pieces of a motorcycle and bomb fragments scattered across the road. The area was cordoned off while investigators collected initial evidence.

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Because the explosion occurred after dark, bomb disposal and forensic teams were expected to conduct a more detailed examination this morning over concerns about the safety of officers working at the scene overnight.

Initial inquiries indicated that a person had ridden a Honda motorcycle to the roadside shortly before the explosion and left it there before fleeing into nearby forest.

The bomb detonated soon afterwards as a black pickup carrying a police patrol team drove past.

Shrapnel struck and damaged the vehicle, but none of the officers inside was injured or killed.

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Police later deployed additional personnel to surround and search the area, believing the person responsible may still be hiding close to the scene.

At the time of reporting, investigators were continuing to gather evidence to determine the circumstances behind the motorcycle bomb and identify those responsible.

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