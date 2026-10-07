Pathum Thani student accused of 351k baht procurement scam

A 21 year old university student has been arrested in Pathum Thani after allegedly tricking a close friend into investing 351,000 baht in fake procurement deals linked to a local government office.

Police arrested Chayada today, October 7, at the ground floor of a condominium in Prachathipat subdistrict, Thanyaburi district.

She was wanted under a Thanyaburi Provincial Court warrant issued on October 1 on charges of fraud and dishonestly or fraudulently entering false computer data likely to cause damage.

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Police said Chayada had previously helped with work at a subdistrict administrative organisation (SAO) in Chanthaburi and is currently studying at a university in Pathum Thani.

Investigators allege she used that background to convince a close friend, who was also her neighbour and studied at the same university, to invest in procurement projects supposedly connected to the SAO.

According to police, Chayada contacted the friend through Line and promised high returns.

The victim initially transferred 90,000 baht.

When the promised money was not returned, police said Chayada sent the victim an image of an SAO cheque to make the investment appear legitimate and persuaded her to put in more money.

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The victim then made several additional transfers, bringing the total alleged loss to 351,000 baht.

Investigators said the cheque image was later checked and found to be an old cheque that had allegedly been reused in photographs to deceive the victim.

The victim then filed a complaint with Khlong Luang Police Station.

Crime Suppression Division investigators later traced Chayada to the condominium in Thanyaburi and arrested her there.

During questioning, Chayada denied all allegations and claimed the money had only been borrowed from the complainant. She was transferred to Khlong Luang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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