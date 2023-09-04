Violent altercation tragically claims life of Pathum Thani man

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 34 year old man was tragically killed in a violent altercation in a rented room in Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani, central Thailand. The incident, which occurred yesterday, at 8pm, was reported to the police by Wirawat Niyom Thatsap, a Khlong Luang Police Station investigator.

The victim’s father, 57 year old Narin, who was heavily inebriated and sporting facial wounds, was found embracing the body of his son, Sakda, berating those who had caused harm.

The violent altercation crime scene, a two-storey rented row house, was examined by the police and forensic medical team, along with investigators and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation. Sakda’s lifeless body, shirtless and surrounded by blood droplets and a broken bottle of white alcohol, was discovered on the ground floor.

Providing an account of the violent altercation events, 49 years old Pornphat, stated that she was the head of the workers and recently rented the room for her younger sibling. She was unfamiliar with the father-son duo, only knowing that they had been residing there before her. She mentioned that they often got into fights when drunk. On the day of the incident, she saw four people drinking together before they left the room. When they returned, she saw Narin cradling his son’s body, reported KhaoSod.

The authorities are urgently scrutinising CCTV footage to track down the assailants, while also planning to question Narin once he sobers up to ascertain the exact cause of the tragic violent altercation event.

In related news, a few months ago, a heated dispute between a man from Myanmar and a group of Thais escalated into a chaotic shootout, leaving behind a scene marked by 15 spent bullet cartridges in front of a room complex. Read more HERE.

