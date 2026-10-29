Pathum Thani man attacks policeman and ex-wife with knife and axe

Police arrested a Thai man after he attacked his ex-wife with a knife and injured a police officer with an axe during a standoff at a house in Pathum Thani in the early hours of today, October 29.

Officers from Khlong Luang Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 2.15am and arrived with a firefighting team as the suspect, 44 year old Non, set fire to the second floor of the accommodation.

Police found Non’s ex-wife, 44 year old Supansa, with cuts to both arms. She was taken to Thammasat University Hospital for treatment.

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Non remained on the second floor despite the fire and was reportedly carrying a knife and an axe. Officers spent more than five hours trying to persuade him to surrender, but he refused.

Police subsequently called in a support team and raided the second floor to arrest him. During the operation, Non allegedly struck an officer with the axe, injuring him on the head and right arm.

Other officers eventually restrained Non and took him to Khlong Luang Police Station to prevent further violence.

Neighbours told police the incident began at around 1.55am, when Non arrived at Supansa’s workplace on a motorcycle. Residents believed he had travelled from Ubon Ratchathani, which was reportedly his home province.

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According to local accounts, Non went upstairs and broke into Supansa’s bedroom before attacking her with a knife. Although the property was not owned by Supansa, she worked there, with the ground floor operating as a fruit warehouse.

Neighbours said Supansa had wanted to end the relationship, but Non disagreed and continued trying to reconcile with her. People in the area attempted to intervene during the attack but feared for their safety and called the police.

Non was reportedly being held at Khlong Luang Police Station. Further details about the charges and potential penalties had not been confirmed.

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