Pathum Thani man attacks policeman and ex-wife with knife and axe

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 5:56 PM
1 minute read
Pathum Thani man attacks policeman and ex-wife with knife and axe
Photo via ThaiRath

Police arrested a Thai man after he attacked his ex-wife with a knife and injured a police officer with an axe during a standoff at a house in Pathum Thani in the early hours of today, October 29.

Officers from Khlong Luang Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 2.15am and arrived with a firefighting team as the suspect, 44 year old Non, set fire to the second floor of the accommodation.

Police found Non’s ex-wife, 44 year old Supansa, with cuts to both arms. She was taken to Thammasat University Hospital for treatment.

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Non remained on the second floor despite the fire and was reportedly carrying a knife and an axe. Officers spent more than five hours trying to persuade him to surrender, but he refused.

Man sets fire to ex-wife's workplace
Photo via ThaiRath

Police subsequently called in a support team and raided the second floor to arrest him. During the operation, Non allegedly struck an officer with the axe, injuring him on the head and right arm.

Other officers eventually restrained Non and took him to Khlong Luang Police Station to prevent further violence.

Neighbours told police the incident began at around 1.55am, when Non arrived at Supansa’s workplace on a motorcycle. Residents believed he had travelled from Ubon Ratchathani, which was reportedly his home province.

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According to local accounts, Non went upstairs and broke into Supansa’s bedroom before attacking her with a knife. Although the property was not owned by Supansa, she worked there, with the ground floor operating as a fruit warehouse.

Thai man attacks ex-wife and police with knife and axe in Pathum Thani
Photo via ThaiRath

Neighbours said Supansa had wanted to end the relationship, but Non disagreed and continued trying to reconcile with her. People in the area attempted to intervene during the attack but feared for their safety and called the police.

Non was reportedly being held at Khlong Luang Police Station. Further details about the charges and potential penalties had not been confirmed.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 5:56 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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