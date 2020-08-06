Crime
Panel says Boss Voovidhya arrest warrant still stands
The arrest warrant for Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya remains in place, despite a request from police that it be withdrawn, according to the head of the independent panel examining the 2012 hit-and-run case. Vicha Mahakun, who chairs the panel, was speaking yesterday after a second meeting of the panel, ordered by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha amid public outrage over public prosecutors’ decision not to indict Vorayuth.
The panel learned from the chief judge of Southern Bangkok Criminal Court that police had requested the warrant be cancelled but the move was opposed by a group led by former Bangkok senator Rosana Tositrakul, who petitioned the court against the police request.
The court therefore asked police to withdraw their request, which they eventually did, according to Vicha, who added that especially since the Office of the Attorney General has announced new evidence in the case and that a fresh probe is likely to be ordered, “the warrant should not be revoked.”
Vicha says his panel is due to question the Attorney General’s team.
The deputy chief of Bangkok’s Thong Lor police station says investigators will question new witnesses as soon as they receive an order from the OAG. He was responding to the OAG’s findings about a formal inspection of the speed of Vorayuth’s Ferrari when it crashed into the rear of the motorcycle of 47 year old police officer Wichian Klanprasert, killing him, on September 3, 2012. It also referred to a medical exam on the suspect that found narcotics, including cocaine, in his bloodstream.
A member of the panel said Tuesday the new evidence involves statements by 2 experts about the Ferrari’s speed at the time of the fatal crash. Prayuth Petchkhun, who is also a deputy spokesman for the OAG, told the House committee on Law, Justice and Human Rights yesterday that a new piece of evidence found by the OAG’s panel showed Vorayuth’s Ferrari was going as fast as 177 kmh.
The report was prepared by a physics lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Science. The discovery of narcotics in Vorayuth’s body also justifies additional charges against the suspect and a new probe into the substances, according to Prayuth.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Harry Potter-themed protest openly questions monarchy’s role
Thai protesters strayed into more sensitive territory Monday night as they added the prickly, and largely taboo, topic of the Thai monarchy to the list of issues to include in their demonstrations. At a Harry Potter-themed rally, dubbed “Harry Potter versus You-Know-Who or He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named”, anti-government demonstrators at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument demanded changes to Thailand’s revered monarchy and called for curbs to its power, in an unusually frank public outburst. Thailand’s royal family is held in high regard and deeply respected by a large percentage of the population. Legally, HM the King sits atop the country’s constitutional monarchy. Defaming the royal […]
Crime
Immigration police nab American, Thai wife for visa forgery, cannabis
Immigration police yesterday announced the arrest of an American, and his Thai wife for allegedly forging visas and other government documents, as well as growing cannabis, at their home. 31 year old Chad Vincent Scira, and his 34 year old Thai wife Grace Scira, were apprehended at their Bangkok home. “The suspects established a company called Thai Visa Centre, offering a visa-forging service for foreigners and advertising via the Internet. We tracked down their operation to a house in Soi Seri Thai 73 in Bangkok’s Khannayao district. At the house officials found several forged documents and 55 rubber stamps with […]
Bangkok
Fire ravages Samut Prakan warehouse
A fire in Samut Prakan province, just southeast of Bangkok, caused major damage to an ice factory warehouse and 3 vehicles in the early hours of this morning. No injuries were reported. A duty officer at Samrong Tai police station says the blaze at the ice factory on Soi Wat Mahawong in tambon Samrong was reported just after midnight. The warehouse, built on 200 square metres of land, was already engulfed in flames when the first of 5 fire engines arrived from neighbouring districts. Loud explosions were heard as refrigerated containers in the warehouse detonated. Firefighters got the blaze under control […]
