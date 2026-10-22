Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 22, 2026, 9:57 AM
1 minute read
Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud
Photo via MGR Online

A Pakistani fabric shop owner was arrested in Pattani after police accused him of paying 100,000 baht to obtain a Thai ID card using another person’s identity, which he allegedly used for nearly 19 years.

The 54 year old businessman, identified by the pseudonym Anwar, was detained at his home and fabric shop in central Pattani on October 20 following an investigation into suspected Thai ID card fraud.

Immigration Division 6 confirmed the arrest yesterday, October 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to investigators, the Pakistani national entered Thailand approximately 20 years ago before allegedly obtaining a Thai national ID card in 2007 under another person’s name.

Police allege that Anwar used the identity of someone whose civil registration record had shown no activity to apply for the card in Phayuha Khiri district, Nakhon Sawan province.

The man allegedly paid a broker approximately 100,000 baht to arrange the documentation.

A Pakistani shop owner was arrested in Pattani over Thai identity fraud dating to 2007, when he allegedly paid 100,000 baht for an ID.
Photo via MGR Online

After obtaining the card, Anwar established a wholesale and retail fabric business selling imported textiles used to make fashion clothing and Muslim garments.

Related Articles

The business subsequently grew into a major fabric trading operation in southern Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his years in Thailand, Anwar also married a Pakistani woman and had four children. Police said their investigation found that the children had also obtained Thai nationality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged identity fraud came to light after the Pattani municipal registration office discovered that the Thai national whose name had been used had died in Malaysia on March 14, 2023.

A Pakistani shop owner was arrested in Pattani over Thai identity fraud dating to 2007, when he allegedly paid 100,000 baht for an ID.
Photo via MGR Online

The office removed the deceased person’s name from the civil registration records, prompting further checks into how Anwar had obtained his Thai ID card.

On October 20, Pattani Immigration officers, working with investigators from the Southern Border Provinces and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, searched Anwar’s home, which also operated as his fabric business.

Officers arrested him on charges relating to causing a public official to record false information in official documents and presenting false evidence when applying for a Thai national ID card.

Anwar was subsequently transferred to Mueang Pattani Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 22, 2026, 9:57 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand weather today, 22 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 22 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok showers

3 hours ago
Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint Thailand News

Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint

16 hours ago
Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown Business News

Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown

17 hours ago
French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket Phuket News

French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket

17 hours ago
Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store Pattaya News

Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store

17 hours ago
Three Bangkok expressways waive tolls for October 23 holiday Transport News

Three Bangkok expressways waive tolls for October 23 holiday

18 hours ago
Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband&#8217;s ex still attacks her Crime News

Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband’s ex still attacks her

18 hours ago
Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest Bangkok News

Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest

18 hours ago
Pattaya coffee shop owner left fearing revenge after thief escapes from police Pattaya News

Pattaya coffee shop owner left fearing revenge after thief escapes from police

19 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations

19 hours ago
Thailand won&#8217;t mirror France protests, finance official says Economy News

Thailand won’t mirror France protests, finance official says

19 hours ago
Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan Crime News

Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan

20 hours ago
Thai driver, Lao man arrested for aiding Chinese border crossers Crime News

Thai driver, Lao man arrested for aiding Chinese border crossers

20 hours ago
Thai bassist thanks doctor who flags rare hormonal condition during his performance Thailand News

Thai bassist thanks doctor who flags rare hormonal condition during his performance

20 hours ago
Chula Media Fellowships 2027 open to journalists until November 15 Education

Chula Media Fellowships 2027 open to journalists until November 15

20 hours ago
Phuket seeks legal reforms to bring unlicensed hotels into system Phuket News

Phuket seeks legal reforms to bring unlicensed hotels into system

21 hours ago
Customer says court document arrived after criticising 260 baht kaprao chicken Bangkok News

Customer says court document arrived after criticising 260 baht kaprao chicken

22 hours ago
UK court freezes VietJet&#8217;s global assets over 0m lease debt Aviation News

UK court freezes VietJet’s global assets over $250m lease debt

22 hours ago
Pattaya motorcyclist killed by train after ignoring railway barrier Road deaths

Pattaya motorcyclist killed by train after ignoring railway barrier

23 hours ago
Ayutthaya gunman says no apology after killing romantic rival Crime News

Ayutthaya gunman says no apology after killing romantic rival

23 hours ago
Malaysian among two arrested in Hat Yai zombie vape bust Crime News

Malaysian among two arrested in Hat Yai zombie vape bust

24 hours ago
Thai fortune teller hands over 30 suspected human amulets to police Crime News

Thai fortune teller hands over 30 suspected human amulets to police

24 hours ago
Thailand questions soaring delivery app fees, platforms tight-lipped Thailand News

Thailand questions soaring delivery app fees, platforms tight-lipped

1 day ago
Chinese students caught in alleged 10 million baht condo scam Thailand News

Chinese students caught in alleged 10 million baht condo scam

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 21 October: heavy rain in 15 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 21 October: heavy rain in 15 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articlePattaya raids target 12 firms in 800m baht nominee land probe