Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud

A Pakistani fabric shop owner was arrested in Pattani after police accused him of paying 100,000 baht to obtain a Thai ID card using another person’s identity, which he allegedly used for nearly 19 years.

The 54 year old businessman, identified by the pseudonym Anwar, was detained at his home and fabric shop in central Pattani on October 20 following an investigation into suspected Thai ID card fraud.

Immigration Division 6 confirmed the arrest yesterday, October 21.

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According to investigators, the Pakistani national entered Thailand approximately 20 years ago before allegedly obtaining a Thai national ID card in 2007 under another person’s name.

Police allege that Anwar used the identity of someone whose civil registration record had shown no activity to apply for the card in Phayuha Khiri district, Nakhon Sawan province.

The man allegedly paid a broker approximately 100,000 baht to arrange the documentation.

After obtaining the card, Anwar established a wholesale and retail fabric business selling imported textiles used to make fashion clothing and Muslim garments.

The business subsequently grew into a major fabric trading operation in southern Thailand.

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During his years in Thailand, Anwar also married a Pakistani woman and had four children. Police said their investigation found that the children had also obtained Thai nationality.

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The alleged identity fraud came to light after the Pattani municipal registration office discovered that the Thai national whose name had been used had died in Malaysia on March 14, 2023.

The office removed the deceased person’s name from the civil registration records, prompting further checks into how Anwar had obtained his Thai ID card.

On October 20, Pattani Immigration officers, working with investigators from the Southern Border Provinces and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, searched Anwar’s home, which also operated as his fabric business.

Officers arrested him on charges relating to causing a public official to record false information in official documents and presenting false evidence when applying for a Thai national ID card.

Anwar was subsequently transferred to Mueang Pattani Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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