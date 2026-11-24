Police arrested a Pakistani man in Su-ngai Kolok, Narathiwat, yesterday, November 23, for Thai ID card fraud. He admitted to illegally obtaining the card by paying 250,000 baht to a broker.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau’s marine police units in Pattani and Narathiwat arrested the Pakistani man, 37 year old Inam, at a house in Su-ngai Kolok, close to the Malaysian border, where officers found him in an upstairs bedroom.

Officers linked the case to a 27 year old Indian suspect, Gopal, arrested earlier this month after he travelled to Koh Samui in Surat Thani.

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He confessed to police that a Thai broker had offered to change his nationality for 60,000 baht and had him photographed for an ID card in Pattani. Inam also confessed he paid a broker 250,000 baht for the Thai ID card.

Police said they first traced him to a house of his Thai wife in Mueang Pattani district, but he moved before officers reached him. Surveillance later placed him at the accommodation near the border.

The Pakistani suspect was then handed to investigators at Mae Lan Police Station in Pattani, which is handling the case.

The accused faces charges that include supporting officials in falsifying official documents, giving false information to obtain an ID card and helping a non-Thai person obtain civil registration documents unlawfully.

Officers have not yet revealed whether they will carry out further investigations into the broker or the relevant authorities that facilitate the illegal operation.

In a separate case in the same province, police arrested a 54 year old Pakistani fabric shop owner in central Pattani on October 20. They allege he paid a broker about 100,000 baht in 2007 for a Thai ID card in another person’s name.

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