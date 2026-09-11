Ayutthaya ex-abbot denies embezzlement but admits romantic relationship

An investigation into the allegation of the embezzlement of 92 million baht by a former abbot of a temple in Ayutthaya and his partner is ongoing. Police have seized more than 2,000 items worth about 80 million baht, including about 60 million baht in cash.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested the former abbot of Phutthaisawan Temple, 66 year old Phra Wachirayan Wi, also known as Atichot Dhammawaro, and 47 year old Punyawee, a Thai woman who worked at the temple, yesterday, September 10.

Following his arrest, the abbot formally left the monkhood to allow further investigation into the allegations. Police are investigating the pair over alleged embezzlement and money laundering.

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The former abbot and Punyawee were also linked to viral CCTV footage showing them engaging in sexual activity inside the monk’s quarters.

Police subsequently accompanied the former abbot back to the temple to search the premises for further evidence in the embezzlement investigation.

Matichon and MGR Online put the haul at more than 2,000 items, about 60 million baht of it in cash. With gold, jewellery, gems and land deeds, the items are worth about 80 million baht. KomChadLuek had earlier estimated the gold bars and cash in the former monk’s quarters at more than 100 million baht.

The former monk was later taken to the Crime Suppression Division for temporary detention while the investigation continued. He arrived wearing the white clothing he had put on after leaving the monkhood.

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When journalists asked him about the case, the former abbot briefly replied, “It’s normal,” before walking into the Crime Suppression Division office with police.

Police also searched Punyawee’s house and found a large amount of assets, including cash in Thai and foreign currencies, land deeds, gold bars, gold accessories and expensive Buddha amulets.

Matichon reported that the former abbot continued to deny the embezzlement allegation but admitted that he had been in a relationship with Punyawee for two years.

The former abbot’s close disciple, identified only as A, was summoned for questioning yesterday. He reportedly denied knowing about the relationship between the former monk and Punyawee and also denied knowledge of the alleged embezzlement.

Police planned to take both suspects to the Region 1 corruption court in Saraburi this afternoon, September 11, to seek their detention. Further inquiries into other people allegedly involved in the case are continuing.