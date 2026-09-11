Ayutthaya ex-abbot denies embezzlement but admits romantic relationship

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 11, 2026, 11:34 AM
2 minutes read
Ayutthaya ex-abbot denies embezzlement but admits romantic relationship | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

An investigation into the allegation of the embezzlement of 92 million baht by a former abbot of a temple in Ayutthaya and his partner is ongoing. Police have seized more than 2,000 items worth about 80 million baht, including about 60 million baht in cash.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested the former abbot of Phutthaisawan Temple, 66 year old Phra Wachirayan Wi, also known as Atichot Dhammawaro, and 47 year old Punyawee, a Thai woman who worked at the temple, yesterday, September 10.

Following his arrest, the abbot formally left the monkhood to allow further investigation into the allegations. Police are investigating the pair over alleged embezzlement and money laundering.

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Abbot arrested for embezzlement
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

The former abbot and Punyawee were also linked to viral CCTV footage showing them engaging in sexual activity inside the monk’s quarters.

Police subsequently accompanied the former abbot back to the temple to search the premises for further evidence in the embezzlement investigation.

Matichon and MGR Online put the haul at more than 2,000 items, about 60 million baht of it in cash. With gold, jewellery, gems and land deeds, the items are worth about 80 million baht. KomChadLuek had earlier estimated the gold bars and cash in the former monk’s quarters at more than 100 million baht.

Thai woman caught having sex with abbot in Ayutthaya
Photo via Channel 7

The former monk was later taken to the Crime Suppression Division for temporary detention while the investigation continued. He arrived wearing the white clothing he had put on after leaving the monkhood.

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When journalists asked him about the case, the former abbot briefly replied, “It’s normal,” before walking into the Crime Suppression Division office with police.

Police also searched Punyawee’s house and found a large amount of assets, including cash in Thai and foreign currencies, land deeds, gold bars, gold accessories and expensive Buddha amulets.

Ayutthaya abbot arrested for fraud and sex
Photo via MGR Online

Matichon reported that the former abbot continued to deny the embezzlement allegation but admitted that he had been in a relationship with Punyawee for two years.

The former abbot’s close disciple, identified only as A, was summoned for questioning yesterday. He reportedly denied knowing about the relationship between the former monk and Punyawee and also denied knowledge of the alleged embezzlement.

Police planned to take both suspects to the Region 1 corruption court in Saraburi this afternoon, September 11, to seek their detention. Further inquiries into other people allegedly involved in the case are continuing.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 11, 2026, 11:34 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
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