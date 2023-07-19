Thai drug crime: Over 1000 suspects nabbed in major Thai southern provinces

Photo courtesy of Freepik

In a sweeping operation against Thai drug crime, spanning seven southern provinces, over a thousand suspects have been put behind bars. The large-scale sting, dubbed “Sayob Andaman (Defeating Andaman) 7/66,” was conducted by the team of Provincial Police Division 8.

The detailed brief pertaining to the Thai drug crime operation was presented at a press conference in Phuket yesterday by the special adviser to the Royal Thai Police, Sompong Chingduang. This recent success marks the seventh operation headed by Surapong Thanomchit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 8, in an effort to curb narcotics-related criminal activity and crush the burgeoning drug networks within prevalent tourist hotspots.

The lens of Provincial Police Region 8 scrutinises the provinces of Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

As Deputy Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, Peerayut Karajedee, noted, the robust enforcement action led to the inspection of 517 premises with a total of 1,040 suspects apprehended; 46 of whom had been previously slapped with outstanding arrest warrants.

The yield from the Thai drug crime operation was significant. The police seized 99,985 methamphetamines, or ya ba as locally known, pills, followed by approximately 2.1 kilograms of crystal meth, about 0.83 grams of ketamine, and around 8.32 grams of heroin, reported Bangkok Post.

In addition to the narcotic sweep, police netted tangible assets linked to the illicit trade. Nine cars, 16 motorcycles, and 52 firearms, along with 359 other objects of significant value were confiscated, rounding up to an estimated worth of around 6,233,695 Thai baht in total.

Sompong affirmed the commitment of the police forces to continue their diligent efforts towards regular raids against Thai drug crime. This is to ensure the safety and security of both the local populace and the troupe of tourists that visit the famed Thai regions.

In recent news, Phuket’s determined efforts to combat narcotics led to the successful apprehension of two individuals found in possession of methamphetamine and heroin in Pa Khlok. The authorities promptly charged the offenders with the unauthorized use of drugs. The arrest of these perpetrators has brought a collective sense of relief, prompting the police to further refine and formalize their procedures given the prevalence of Thai drug crime. Read more HERE.