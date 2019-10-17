Over 100 million baht worth of assets seized from Thai drug dealers | The Thaiger

Crime
Over 100 million baht worth of assets seized from Thai drug dealers
The homes of three alleged drug traffickers have been raided in a joint operation between Thai police and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Thai Residents reports that two of the alleged drug traffickers are women and the raids took place in Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Sukothai provinces.
It’s understood that more than 100 million baht worth of assets has been seized, 6 million of which was in cold hard cash. Officers also confiscated nine cars, four motorbikes, ten watches, gold, and sixteen bank books showing 25 million baht between them.
The DEA’s role in Thailand is to support the Thai government’s anti-narcotics drive while working to track down those responsible for trafficking illegal drugs to the US and other countries. It has three Thai offices, located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Udon Thani in the north-east, which also coordinate DEA operations in Laos and Cambodia.
These latest raids are reported to be the largest such operation this year.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Drug dealer on the run for 20 years arrested by Thai immigration
A female drug dealer who evaded capture for almost 20 years has been nabbed after a spate of recent arrests carried out by Thai immigration police. Thai Residents reports that the criminal court issued an arrest warrant for the woman, Chatamach, back in 2000, for possession of methamphetamine pills with intent to supply.
While on bail, she absconded and flew to Australia, where she was reportedly known as Miss Wang. Chatamach managed to remain in the country long enough to gain Australian citizenship.
This month, Thai immigration’s biometric system showed that Chatamach had recently re-entered the country, leading to her being tracked down and arrested. Immigration police have also arrested ten foreigners suspected of various crimes using the new biometrics systems at airports.
Two Nigerian men were charged with illegally entering Thailand and are suspected to have ties with a gang responsible for a romance scam operation carried out over a two year period that netted over 2 million baht.
A Russian man linked to a fraud case in his home country has been arrested in Chonburi province. It’s understood the man is wanted for a construction scam in Russia costing over 20 million baht.
Also arrested were seven foreign women accused of involvement in prostitution in Pattaya’s Walking Street.
Thai Residents reports that three of the women are Egyptian, two are from Uzbekistan and three others are from Uganda.
SOURCE: INN News | Thai Residents
Clean Up to the Countdown – Crackdown on illegal software
The Clean Up to the Countdown campaign aims to encourage top executives to legalise their corporate software before midnight on December 31, 2019.”
BSA The Software Alliance is partnering with Thai police and chief executives on a campaign to crackdown illegal software in the workplace by the end of 2019. Many companies still use illegal, pirated or copied computer software.
This campaign will target 10,000 companies across Thailand that are thought to be using illegal software. This includes corporations in a variety of business sectors, such as manufacturing, construction, banking and finance, engineering, architecture, media, design, IT and healthcare. Many of these companies are known users of software, but lack license agreements from software providers.
The Nation reports that the BSA is working with police to ramp up enforcement against corporations using illegal software and has already helped identify nearly 10,000 companies in 10 provinces suspected of using illegal software.
The Economic Crime Suppression Division wants to see business leaders take a proactive approach to cleaning up their corporate software assets so that they can enter 2020 fully legal and compliant. From now until the end of the year, it will continue to raid companies suspected of not complying with Thai laws protecting software copyright.
While ECD enforces the Thai laws, BSA is contacting thousands of corporate leaders in Thailand to offer guidance and advice in addressing illegal software use in the workplace.
BSA Senior Director Tarun Sawney believes that some CEOs may be aware their company is using illegal software and are wary of investing in genuine software.
“But there are other CEOs whose companies have hundreds or thousands of PCs, who simply may not be aware of the type of software running on their corporation’s PCs, and whether it is legal or not.”
“BSA wants to help CEOs do the right thing but this requires that CEOs take a hands-on approach to addressing the risk of using illegal software in business operations. Our advice is that CEOs treat the risk of illegal software with the utmost importance. This means being hands-on and proactive. CEOs can and should control this risk factor.”
The solution, according to the software industry, includes a better effort by CEOs at self-policing their own use of software by corporations in Thailand. The Clean Up to the Countdown campaign is a part of Legalize and Protect initiative launched earlier this year. So far, the initiative has helped thousands companies in Thailand legalize their software assets and protect data from malware and hackers.
SOURCE: The Nation
Karaoke premises raided in central Thailand, 3 underage sex workers rescued
The Nation reports that 3 underage sex workers have been rescued after raids on a karaoke restaurant and a karaoke massage parlour in Ang Thong, central Thailand.
The raids were confirmed at a press conference held by Ronnarong Thipsiri, Head of the Department of Provincial Administration’s investigation and suppression division, along with Sakda Bandasak, sheriff of Ang Thong’s Muang district. Ronnarong alleges both premises were using the underage girls as prostitutes.
“We collaborated with Damrong Dhama Centre and anti-human trafficking organisations and learnt that two karaoke joints in Ang Thong were employing underage sex workers. These were the Chil Chil Karaoke on Highway No. 3064, Pa Ngiew sub district of Muang district, and Jittra Karaoke on the ground floor of a hotel in Muang district.”
During the raids, police identified 6 sex workers offering services to a group of customers. Four of the girls were Thai and two were from Laos. Three were under the age of 18, with the youngest being 15 years old. A large number of used condoms were also found.
Somjit Phetwijit and Aphirom Pheungpracha, the owners of Chil Chil Karaoke and Jittra Karaoke respectively were arrested and charged with human trafficking, solicitation of prostitution, prostitution of an underage person, and opening an entertainment facility without a licence.
A 17 year old girl from Jittra Karaoke told the press she was hired to sit and drink with clients and was paid 50 baht each time a client ordered a drink.
“Clients can buy sex for 1,500 baht a time or pay 3,500 baht for a whole night. They can either use massage rooms in the back or bring the girls to other hotels of their choice.”
SOURCE: The Nation
