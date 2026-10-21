Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan

Thai immigration officers arrested a 19 year old Norwegian man wanted in his home country over the alleged stabbing of a 15 year old, during a raid at a condominium in Samut Prakan on October 20.

Officers from Immigration Bureau Division 3 and Samut Prakan Provincial Police arrested the man, identified as Olaf, at a condominium in Bang Phli district at about 2pm.

The Norwegian national is reportedly the subject of an Interpol Red Notice over allegations of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm. He reportedly admitted that he was the person named in the notice but declined to answer further questions about the case.

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Norwegian police reportedly believe he stabbed the teenager during a dispute involving a deal over electronic cigarettes. The victim sustained serious injuries, according to the report.

Thai officials reportedly plan to remove Olaf from the country so he can face further legal proceedings in Norway. However, no date for his departure had been announced at the time of the report.

The arrest follows a series of operations targeting foreign nationals wanted in other countries who are believed to be staying in Thailand.

On October 12, Thai police arrested a South Korean man at a condominium in Bangkok’s Thong Lo area. He was reportedly wanted over the operation of a pornography website, including a video alleged to depict the sexual assault of a 16 year old girl.

Earlier in October, a Vietnamese man was arrested in Phuket in connection with alleged property fraud that reportedly caused losses exceeding 150 million baht. A wanted Chinese national and a former South Korean football coach were also reportedly arrested around the same period.

In September, a South Korean man wanted over investment fraud was arrested in Nonthaburi. The case reportedly involved more than 100 victims and losses exceeding 250 million baht.

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