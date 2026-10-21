Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 21, 2026, 2:28 PM
1 minute read
Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan
Photo via KhaoSod

Thai immigration officers arrested a 19 year old Norwegian man wanted in his home country over the alleged stabbing of a 15 year old, during a raid at a condominium in Samut Prakan on October 20.

Officers from Immigration Bureau Division 3 and Samut Prakan Provincial Police arrested the man, identified as Olaf, at a condominium in Bang Phli district at about 2pm.

The Norwegian national is reportedly the subject of an Interpol Red Notice over allegations of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm. He reportedly admitted that he was the person named in the notice but declined to answer further questions about the case.

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Norwegian teenager arrested in Samut Prakan
Photo via KhaoSod

Norwegian police reportedly believe he stabbed the teenager during a dispute involving a deal over electronic cigarettes. The victim sustained serious injuries, according to the report.

Thai officials reportedly plan to remove Olaf from the country so he can face further legal proceedings in Norway. However, no date for his departure had been announced at the time of the report.

The arrest follows a series of operations targeting foreign nationals wanted in other countries who are believed to be staying in Thailand.

Wanted Norwegian suspect arrested at Samut Prakan condo
Photo via KhaoSod

On October 12, Thai police arrested a South Korean man at a condominium in Bangkok’s Thong Lo area. He was reportedly wanted over the operation of a pornography website, including a video alleged to depict the sexual assault of a 16 year old girl.

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Earlier in October, a Vietnamese man was arrested in Phuket in connection with alleged property fraud that reportedly caused losses exceeding 150 million baht. A wanted Chinese national and a former South Korean football coach were also reportedly arrested around the same period.

In September, a South Korean man wanted over investment fraud was arrested in Nonthaburi. The case reportedly involved more than 100 victims and losses exceeding 250 million baht.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 21, 2026, 2:28 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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