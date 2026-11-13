Nonthaburi man pulls knife on Indian rider after road dispute

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 11:32 AM
2 minutes read
Nonthaburi man pulls knife on Indian rider after road dispute
Photo via Facebook: โลก รอบ

A 60 year old Thai man was arrested in Nonthaburi after striking an Indian motorcyclist’s helmet with a knife during an argument over an alleged traffic incident.

The confrontation occurred at about 8.20pm on November 11, near an ATM in Suan Yai subdistrict, Mueang Nonthaburi district. The Indian man was reportedly unharmed because he was wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Footage shared on Facebook showed the older man approaching the Indian motorcyclist with a knife as he withdrew money from an ATM. He struck the man’s helmet once before shouting at him and leaving on his motorcycle with a sidecar.

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A 60 year old Thai man was arrested after striking an Indian motorcyclist&apos;s helmet with a knife following a road dispute in Nonthaburi.
Photo via Facebook: โลก รอบ

Siraphop, who recorded the incident, said the confrontation began when the two motorcyclists passed close to each other without colliding. The older man, who was turning into a soi, accused the Indian motorcyclist of cutting him off and began shouting insults.

The Indian man ignored him and stopped at a convenience store to withdraw money. Siraphop said nearby vendors shouted for the older man to stop when he approached with the knife, but he did not intervene himself because he feared being attacked.

Both men eventually left the area. Siraphop said he recorded the incident so the footage could be used as evidence if the Indian motorcyclist decided to file a police complaint.

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A 60 year old Thai man was arrested after striking an Indian motorcyclist&apos;s helmet with a knife following a road dispute in Nonthaburi.
Photo via Facebook: โลก รอบ

A food vendor who witnessed the confrontation said the older man appeared intoxicated and had difficulty walking steadily. She added that the Indian man did not pursue the matter at the time.

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Following the video’s circulation online, Mueang Nonthaburi Police arrested the 60 year old suspect, identified by the pseudonym Wo, yesterday, November 12. Police also seized a knife measuring approximately eight inches long.

A 60 year old Thai man was arrested after striking an Indian motorcyclist&apos;s helmet with a knife following a road dispute in Nonthaburi.
Photo via FM91

During questioning, Wo denied being drunk and claimed the Indian motorcyclist had cut in front of him without apologising.

Wo admitted losing his temper but insisted he had not intended to hurt the Indian man, describing the incident as a momentary lapse in judgement and saying he wanted to apologise.

Police charged Wo with carrying a knife in a public place without permission before transferring him to investigators for further legal proceedings.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 11:32 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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