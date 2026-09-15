Nonthaburi mum says lawyer neighbour attack her in front of son

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 15, 2026, 4:45 PM
2 minutes read
Nonthaburi mum says lawyer neighbour attack her in front of son | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ที่นี่ ประเทศนนท์

A Thai woman is seeking legal action after she was assaulted by a neighbour in Nonthaburi in front of her five year old son, who is a child with special needs, on September 11.

The 38 year old woman, identified as Nan, filed a complaint with Bang Si Mueang Police Station before discussing the incident on the Hone Krasae programme on Channel 3 after CCTV footage of the incident circulated widely on social media.

Nan said the incident occurred at about 4.40pm on September 11 while she was parking outside a rental property in the Rama 5 area of Nonthaburi. Her five year old son was inside the car at the time and witnessed the confrontation.

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According to Nan, the dispute began after she reversed her vehicle and accidentally drove over a foam box belonging to the neighbour. The box reportedly contained groceries.

Thai lawyer attacks neighbour
Photo via Facebook/ ที่นี่ ประเทศนนท์

CCTV footage showed the man parking outside his home and taking several items from his vehicle, including the foam box. He placed it on the ground before entering his house. Nan was then seen reversing her car while parking outside her home. The vehicle ran over the foam box.

The man came out of his house and approached Nan while she remained in the vehicle. The two argued about the damaged container before the confrontation turned physical.

Nan told the programme that the man struck her on the head with a plastic sauce bottle before punching, choking and kneeing her. According to Nan, the lawyer punched her more than 30 times.

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She said her son cried and screamed during the incident and began hurting himself as a result of his distress.

Thai woman attacked by neighbour in Nonthaburi
Photo via Hone Krasae and Facebook/ ที่นี่ ประเทศนนท์

Nan said she shouted for help, prompting neighbours to intervene. Witnesses who spoke on the television programme said the man would not have released Nan if they had not stepped in.

Nan reportedly suffered a fractured nose and brain injuries. She said she was close to losing consciousness during the assault.

She claimed they had previously argued over parking and that the man attacked her during that confrontation. Her husband stepped in before the situation escalated further.

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Thai man punches neighbour more than 30 times in Nonthaburi
Photo via Hone Krasae

Other neighbours told the programme that the man had previously experienced disputes with several people living in the area. One of the residents in the area alleged that he had previously attempted to drive his car into a man who was exercising on a public road.

Nan said she was concerned that she might not receive justice as the man was reported to be a lawyer, which prompted her to bring the case to the media.

The Nonthaburi assault remains under investigation, and no further police statement or legal outcome was provided in the report.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 15, 2026, 4:45 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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