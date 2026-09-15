Nonthaburi mum says lawyer neighbour attack her in front of son

A Thai woman is seeking legal action after she was assaulted by a neighbour in Nonthaburi in front of her five year old son, who is a child with special needs, on September 11.

The 38 year old woman, identified as Nan, filed a complaint with Bang Si Mueang Police Station before discussing the incident on the Hone Krasae programme on Channel 3 after CCTV footage of the incident circulated widely on social media.

Nan said the incident occurred at about 4.40pm on September 11 while she was parking outside a rental property in the Rama 5 area of Nonthaburi. Her five year old son was inside the car at the time and witnessed the confrontation.

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According to Nan, the dispute began after she reversed her vehicle and accidentally drove over a foam box belonging to the neighbour. The box reportedly contained groceries.

CCTV footage showed the man parking outside his home and taking several items from his vehicle, including the foam box. He placed it on the ground before entering his house. Nan was then seen reversing her car while parking outside her home. The vehicle ran over the foam box.

The man came out of his house and approached Nan while she remained in the vehicle. The two argued about the damaged container before the confrontation turned physical.

Nan told the programme that the man struck her on the head with a plastic sauce bottle before punching, choking and kneeing her. According to Nan, the lawyer punched her more than 30 times.

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She said her son cried and screamed during the incident and began hurting himself as a result of his distress.

Nan said she shouted for help, prompting neighbours to intervene. Witnesses who spoke on the television programme said the man would not have released Nan if they had not stepped in.

Nan reportedly suffered a fractured nose and brain injuries. She said she was close to losing consciousness during the assault.

She claimed they had previously argued over parking and that the man attacked her during that confrontation. Her husband stepped in before the situation escalated further.

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Other neighbours told the programme that the man had previously experienced disputes with several people living in the area. One of the residents in the area alleged that he had previously attempted to drive his car into a man who was exercising on a public road.

Nan said she was concerned that she might not receive justice as the man was reported to be a lawyer, which prompted her to bring the case to the media.

The Nonthaburi assault remains under investigation, and no further police statement or legal outcome was provided in the report.