Nonthaburi governor denies special treatment for former MP

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 11, 2026, 9:55 AM
2 minutes read
Nonthaburi governor denies special treatment for former MP | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MGR Online

Nonthaburi governor Chetsada Mosigrat has rejected claims that former MP Chalong Riewraeng received preferential treatment in police custody after images showed him smoking following the Nonthaburi provincial official shooting.

Chetsada visited Rattanathibet Police Station in Nonthaburi at 7pm yesterday, August 10, to follow developments in the case.

Nonthaburi former MP Chalong Riewraeng faces four charges as the governor denies he received special treatment in police custody.
Photo via Thairath

Former MP Chalong is accused of shooting Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chairman Police Colonel Thongchai Yenprasert at the PAO office earlier that morning. Thongchai died, and a driver was injured in the incident.

Following Thongchai’s death, police charged Chalong with premeditated murder, attempted murder, carrying a firearm in a public place without reasonable cause, and firing a gun in a public place without reasonable cause.

Nonthaburi former MP Chalong Riewraeng faces four charges as the governor denies he received special treatment in police custody.
Photo via MGR Online

Police have applied for a court warrant to search Chalong’s home for firearms, illegal items and other physical evidence that could be used in the case. Officers are continuing to gather evidence and are preparing to take him to court for detention.

Chetsada said investigators have CCTV footage and that Chalong admitted several aspects of the case during questioning. The former MP initially cited a personal dispute as the reason for the incident.

Police will continue gathering evidence before submitting the case file to prosecutors for consideration.

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The governor also addressed images circulating of Chalong smoking while near police officers during his detention. He said Chalong asked for permission to smoke while in custody because he was under considerable stress.

Nonthaburi former MP Chalong Riewraeng faces four charges as the governor denies he received special treatment in police custody.
Photo via Thaicrime Online

He said police followed normal procedures and denied that the former MP had received special treatment. Chalong was handcuffed during questioning and while being held in custody in accordance with police procedures, according to the governor.

Police have also opposed bail, although Chalong has a lawyer acting on his behalf as part of his legal rights. The matter will now proceed through the justice process.

Chetsada said officials are also considering revoking licences for several firearms. Licences could be revoked if checks find that legally registered firearms belong to someone whose conduct provides grounds for action under the law.

Nonthaburi former MP Chalong Riewraeng faces four charges as the governor denies he received special treatment in police custody.
Photo via Thaicrime Online

The Nonthaburi PAO must meanwhile prepare for an election following the vacancy left by Thongchai’s death. The Election Commission is discussing the timetable with the provincial organisation and will announce further details later.

Chetsada also outlined increased security measures following the recent shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School. The prime minister has ordered tighter security at educational institutions and other locations nationwide, alongside stricter controls on firearms in public places.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 11, 2026, 9:55 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.