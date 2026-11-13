Nigerian man held in Nonthaburi over romance scam and overstay

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 10:40 AM
1 minute read
Nigerian man held in Nonthaburi over romance scam and overstay
Photo via FM91

Immigration police arrested a Nigerian man in Nonthaburi on suspicion of involvement in a romance scam network after discovering that he had overstayed his visa by 1,523 days.

The man was detained at Owl Night Market in Mueang Nonthaburi district following an investigation into a suspected group targeting victims in neighbouring countries.

Nonthaburi Immigration Police, working with Provincial Police Region 1 investigators, launched the operation after receiving reports about groups of foreign nationals regularly gathering around the market and nearby areas of Bang Kraso subdistrict.

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Officers went undercover as market visitors to monitor the area before spotting a foreign man standing near a mobile phone shop.

When approached and asked to produce identification documents, the man allegedly became evasive and behaved suspiciously.

Police arrested a Nigerian man at a Nonthaburi market over a 1,523-day visa overstay and suspected links to a romance scam network.
Photo via FM91

Police detained him and took him to his condominium in Bang Kraso, where they found his passport and established that he was a Nigerian national.

Immigration records showed that he had entered Thailand on September 11, 2022, using a temporary visa. Police said he had remained in the country beyond his permitted stay for 1,523 days.

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Police also uncovered indications linking him to a suspected romance scam network believed to be targeting people in neighbouring countries.

Investigators believe the group used online relationships to deceive victims, although no details of individual victims or financial losses were disclosed.

Police said another Nigerian national suspected of belonging to the same network fled before officers arrived to search the condominium.

Investigators are now working to identify and locate other suspected members of the group as they expand their inquiry into the alleged romance scam operation.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 10:40 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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