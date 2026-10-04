Police officer shot in suspected insurgent ambush in Narathiwat

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 2:39 PM
1 minute read
Police officer shot in suspected insurgent ambush in Narathiwat
Photo via Amarin TV

A police officer was shot and wounded while holding his nine month old daughter outside his home in Narathiwat on October 2, in what security officials believe was an insurgent ambush.

The shooting happened at about 9.09pm in Suwari subdistrict, Rueso district, while the 37 year old officer was on leave. He was sitting on the porch eating with his wife and daughter when two gunshots were fired in quick succession.

The officer, who was holding his daughter at the time, heard what sounded like a bullet striking metal before feeling a burning sensation around the left side of his chin. He then noticed blood on his neck and right shoulder and realised he had been shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told his wife to take their daughter inside and hide while he followed them into the house.

A police officer was wounded in Narathiwat after gunfire struck him while he held his nine month old daughter outside his home.
Photo via DailyNews

A local village official later helped take him to a hospital. He suffered a bullet graze to the left side of his chin and two wounds to his neck and right shoulder that appeared to have been caused by bullet fragments. His condition was later reported as safe.

The area was secured overnight before investigators examined the scene yesterday morning, October 3.

Blood was found on the porch, along with a bullet impact mark on the metal frame of a chair.

Related Articles

Investigators then searched a rubber plantation across a canal opposite the house, about 70 metres from the porch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two spent 5.56mm cartridge cases were found there, along with numerous footprints believed to have been left by the attacker or attackers. The evidence was collected for further examination.

A police officer was wounded in Narathiwat after gunfire struck him while he held his nine month old daughter outside his home.
Photo via Amarin TV

Amarin TV reported that security officials monitoring insurgent activity in the southern border provinces believe the shooting was a targeted ambush against a security officer.

They said similar attacks have been carried out in the region using small numbers of attackers who fire from concealed positions before quickly leaving the area. Previous attacks using similar tactics have left security personnel dead or injured.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 4, 2026, 2:39 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Russian siblings’ mother says police kept her in the dark Thailand News

Russian siblings’ mother says police kept her in the dark

42 minutes ago
AirAsia CEO admits cash squeeze but says airline is not closing Business News

AirAsia CEO admits cash squeeze but says airline is not closing

3 hours ago
Two US Navy ships arrive in Phuket with 5,109 personnel Phuket News

Two US Navy ships arrive in Phuket with 5,109 personnel

3 hours ago
Thailand opens flood relief registration in 65 provinces and Bangkok Thailand News

Thailand opens flood relief registration in 65 provinces and Bangkok

4 hours ago
100 year old former Dutch ambassador’s residence demolished Bangkok News

100 year old former Dutch ambassador’s residence demolished

4 hours ago
Thai woman and German tourist die after Thong Lor crash Crime News

Thai woman and German tourist die after Thong Lor crash

5 hours ago
300 Koh Samui residents protest against horse-riding business Thailand News

300 Koh Samui residents protest against horse-riding business

5 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi baggage backlog tied to outsourced ground staff Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi baggage backlog tied to outsourced ground staff

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 4 October: heavy rain in 32 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 4 October: heavy rain in 32 provinces, Bangkok showers

8 hours ago
Chachoengsao flash floods force villagers to flee at night Thailand News

Chachoengsao flash floods force villagers to flee at night

23 hours ago
Bangkok to welcome America&#8217;s Got Talent winner Nene Royal Thailand News

Bangkok to welcome America’s Got Talent winner Nene Royal

24 hours ago
Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint Crime News

Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint

1 day ago
Three-storey Nonthaburi building evacuated over collapse fears Thailand News

Three-storey Nonthaburi building evacuated over collapse fears

1 day ago
Prolonged rain forecast for central Thailand from 11 to 14 October Thailand Weather Updates

Prolonged rain forecast for central Thailand from 11 to 14 October

1 day ago
Thailand launches disaster insurance for 30 million households Thailand News

Thailand launches disaster insurance for 30 million households

1 day ago
Thai police help two Japanese men escape scam gang Crime News

Thai police help two Japanese men escape scam gang

1 day ago
Thai Airways confirms full flight schedule returns October 3 Thailand News

Thai Airways confirms full flight schedule returns October 3

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 3 October: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 3 October: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Myanmar man found dead on Chon Buri beach, alcohol suspected Thailand News

Myanmar man found dead on Chon Buri beach, alcohol suspected

2 days ago
Chinese drug financier wanted in China arrested in Bangkok Bangkok News

Chinese drug financier wanted in China arrested in Bangkok

2 days ago
2 Pattaya men admit most of Russian siblings case but deny premeditation Pattaya News

2 Pattaya men admit most of Russian siblings case but deny premeditation

2 days ago
Wrapping cars in plastic during floods can cause mould, academic warns Thailand News

Wrapping cars in plastic during floods can cause mould, academic warns

2 days ago
Viral video shows Thai Airways passenger organising flight queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport Aviation News

Viral video shows Thai Airways passenger organising flight queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport

2 days ago
Bangkok doctor reports sharp rise in people found dead alone Bangkok News

Bangkok doctor reports sharp rise in people found dead alone

2 days ago
wave to earth brings ‘the pieces tour’ to Bangkok this November Events

wave to earth brings ‘the pieces tour’ to Bangkok this November

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleAtchariya detained at Bangkok station over laundering charges