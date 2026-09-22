Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 5:26 PM
1 minute read
Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case
Photo via ISSOC 4

Narathiwat Provincial Court sentenced a man to death over a 2016 motorcycle bombing before reducing the punishment to 50 years in prison after he confessed.

The ruling was handed down yesterday, September 21, in Black Case No. A.180/69 involving a bomb hidden inside a motorcycle and left at the entrance to Soi Lamai Uthit in Narathiwat municipality, Mueang Narathiwat district, on April 25, 2016.

A Narathiwat bomb case sees a death sentence reduced to 50 years after the defendant confessed, with the first-instance ruling under appeal.
Photo via ISSOC 4

The defendant, identified as Ahmadsayukee with his surname withheld, faced charges including terrorism, criminal association, premeditated murder and attempted murder, as well as offences under laws governing firearms and explosives.

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After considering the prosecution evidence, the court found that it was sufficient to establish that the defendant had committed the offences as charged and imposed the death penalty.

A Narathiwat bomb case sees a death sentence reduced to 50 years after the defendant confessed, with the first-instance ruling under appeal.
Photo via ISSOC 4

However, Ahmad confessed, which the court considered beneficial to the proceedings. His punishment was therefore reduced by half on each count, leaving a sentence of 50 years in prison.

The court also ordered that he remain detained while the case is under appeal.

A Narathiwat bomb case sees a death sentence reduced to 50 years after the defendant confessed, with the first-instance ruling under appeal.
Photo via ISSOC 4

The ruling is a first-instance judgment and the defendant retains the right to appeal.

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Separately, back in June, the Bangkok South Criminal Court sentenced two Uyghur nationals to death over the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing at Ratchaprasong intersection, which killed 20 people and injured 160 others.

The court sentenced both Adem Karadag and Yusufu Mieraili to death, ruling that there were no grounds for leniency. The conviction was for jointly murdering others with premeditation.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 22, 2026, 5:26 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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