Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case

Narathiwat Provincial Court sentenced a man to death over a 2016 motorcycle bombing before reducing the punishment to 50 years in prison after he confessed.

The ruling was handed down yesterday, September 21, in Black Case No. A.180/69 involving a bomb hidden inside a motorcycle and left at the entrance to Soi Lamai Uthit in Narathiwat municipality, Mueang Narathiwat district, on April 25, 2016.

The defendant, identified as Ahmadsayukee with his surname withheld, faced charges including terrorism, criminal association, premeditated murder and attempted murder, as well as offences under laws governing firearms and explosives.

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After considering the prosecution evidence, the court found that it was sufficient to establish that the defendant had committed the offences as charged and imposed the death penalty.

However, Ahmad confessed, which the court considered beneficial to the proceedings. His punishment was therefore reduced by half on each count, leaving a sentence of 50 years in prison.

The court also ordered that he remain detained while the case is under appeal.

The ruling is a first-instance judgment and the defendant retains the right to appeal.

Separately, back in June, the Bangkok South Criminal Court sentenced two Uyghur nationals to death over the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing at Ratchaprasong intersection, which killed 20 people and injured 160 others.

The court sentenced both Adem Karadag and Yusufu Mieraili to death, ruling that there were no grounds for leniency. The conviction was for jointly murdering others with premeditation.

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