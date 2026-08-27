Nakhon Sawan karaoke bar owner arrested in child trafficking sting

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 27, 2026, 4:45 PM
1 minute read
Nakhon Sawan karaoke bar owner arrested in child trafficking sting | Thaiger
Photo via CIB

Police arrested a woman at a karaoke venue in Nakhon Sawan yesterday, August 26, after an undercover operation uncovered four girls under 18 allegedly being provided to customers for sexual services.

Officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD), working with the International Protection Alliance (IPA), carried out the operation in Nong Pling subdistrict, Mueang district.

According to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), police identified the owner and manager as 46 year old Wadee. Investigators said she managed staff, allocated rooms and collected payments from customers.

As part of the operation, an undercover operative contacted the venue and arranged to pay 2,000 baht for sexual services involving a 17 year old girl. The payment was made by scanning the venue’s QR code.

The girl was then taken to accommodation, where officers intervened and took her into protection before arresting Wadee.

Four girls under 18 are taken into protection after a Nakhon Sawan child sex trafficking sting leads police to arrest a karaoke bar owner.
Photo via CIB

A second team subsequently searched the karaoke venue and found nine female workers. Three of them were girls aged 16, bringing the total number of children taken into protection during the operation to four.

During questioning, Wadee admitted that the venue deducted 500 baht each time a girl left with a customer, according to police.

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She faces charges including human trafficking through the exploitation of child prostitution, procuring a person under 18 for an indecent purpose, encouraging or allowing inappropriate sexual conduct involving children, and operating an entertainment venue without a licence.

Four girls under 18 are taken into protection after a Nakhon Sawan child sex trafficking sting leads police to arrest a karaoke bar owner.
Photo via CIB

Wadee was transferred to investigators from Division 4 of the ATPD for further legal proceedings.

The four girls were referred to a multidisciplinary team and the Nakhon Sawan Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office. They will undergo screening and receive protection, psychological rehabilitation and other assistance available under child welfare provisions.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 27, 2026, 4:45 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.