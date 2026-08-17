Watchdog Thailand sues suspect who kills neighbour’s dog by forcing it to drink alcohol

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 17, 2026, 11:46 AM
1 minute read
Watchdog Thailand sues suspect who kills neighbour’s dog by forcing it to drink alcohol | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @rut.4233

Watchdog Thailand Foundation is taking legal action against a suspect who allegedly killed a pet dog of a neighbour in Nakhon Sawan province by forcing liquor into its mouth.

The foundation set out the case in a Facebook post yesterday, August 16. The male German Shepherd dog, called Peter, lived in Nong Mai Tai subdistrict, Mae Wong district of Nakhon Sawan. The owner also shared a video of Peter on his Facebook on August 14 and informed his followers about his death.

The owner accused his neighbour of pouring liquor into Peter’s mouth. Peter became seriously ill and was rushed to the vet. Unfortunately, the vets could not save him.

Pet dog fatally abused by neighbour
Photo via TikTok/ @rut.4233

According to the foundation, the owner demanded 30,000 baht in compensation by the end of the month. In return, he agreed not to report the incident to the police.

However, the foundation stated that this private settlement does not close the matter. Watchdog pointed out that animal cruelty is a criminal offence in Thailand. Paying compensation does not end criminal liability, nor does an owner deciding not to press charges.

Pet dog dies from forced alcohol
Photo via TikTok/ @rut.4233

The foundation is insisting on continuing with legal proceedings against the suspect who allegedly killed Peter. It revealed that it had contacted the superintendent of Mae Wong Police Station, who is supervising the case, to follow up on developments in the investigation and questioning of those involved.

According to the foundation, fatally abusing an animal could result in a prison sentence of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

As of now, the suspect’s identity has not been made public. No one has been charged, and the accusation has not been tested in court.

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Source: Watchdog Thailand Foundation

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 17, 2026, 11:46 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.