Watchdog Thailand sues suspect who kills neighbour’s dog by forcing it to drink alcohol

Watchdog Thailand Foundation is taking legal action against a suspect who allegedly killed a pet dog of a neighbour in Nakhon Sawan province by forcing liquor into its mouth.

The foundation set out the case in a Facebook post yesterday, August 16. The male German Shepherd dog, called Peter, lived in Nong Mai Tai subdistrict, Mae Wong district of Nakhon Sawan. The owner also shared a video of Peter on his Facebook on August 14 and informed his followers about his death.

The owner accused his neighbour of pouring liquor into Peter’s mouth. Peter became seriously ill and was rushed to the vet. Unfortunately, the vets could not save him.

According to the foundation, the owner demanded 30,000 baht in compensation by the end of the month. In return, he agreed not to report the incident to the police.

However, the foundation stated that this private settlement does not close the matter. Watchdog pointed out that animal cruelty is a criminal offence in Thailand. Paying compensation does not end criminal liability, nor does an owner deciding not to press charges.

The foundation is insisting on continuing with legal proceedings against the suspect who allegedly killed Peter. It revealed that it had contacted the superintendent of Mae Wong Police Station, who is supervising the case, to follow up on developments in the investigation and questioning of those involved.

According to the foundation, fatally abusing an animal could result in a prison sentence of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

As of now, the suspect’s identity has not been made public. No one has been charged, and the accusation has not been tested in court.

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Source: Watchdog Thailand Foundation