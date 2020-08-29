Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam | The Thaiger

The director of a school in the northeastern Nakhon Phanom province has been “moved to an inactive post” pending the results of an investigation into a video that shows him placing a camera in the toilet of a pub. The head of the primary school, in Ban Phaeng district, has been assigned to the District 2 provincial education office until the inquiry is complete.

Officials of the provincial education office have established a fact-finding panel to determine whether the man’s alleged action was intentional. The director of the office told reporters today that even if it’s deemed to be unintentional, he could still face a warning and a salary cut. If deemed intentional, it would be a serious violation that would result in dismissal from government service.

No complaints have so far been filed with police over the incident; it came to light Thursday when the video was posted on a Facebook page that features salacious video exposés and has 106,000 followers. A message posted with the video said the camera was first placed in the toilet of a pub in Renu district on August 7.

“Someone saw it but the camera was still recording. The school director then offered cash to the victim to end the case and urged the person not to tell others as it would be a waste of time. He claimed to have a relative who is a senior police officer.”

The accused man previously served as the director of a school in Mukdahan province before being moved to Nakhon Phanom. The page claimed students at his previous school were aware of his conduct but nobody dared expose it.

แอบถ่าย ผอ.รร.แห่งนึงในจังหวัดนครพนม ไปตั้งกล้องแอบถ่ายในห้องน้ำร้านเหล้าแห่งนึง เมื่อวันที่ 7 ส.ค. แล้วมีคนไปพบเข้าแต่กล้องมันทำงานไประยะนึงแล้ว เจ้าตัวเสนอเงินจำนวนนึงเพื่อจบเรื่อง แล้วข่มขู่ผู้เสียหายว่าแจ้งความไปก็เสียเวลา ตนเองมีญาติเป็นนายตำรวจใหญ่ ทางตำรวจในพื้นที่ก็บอกว่าคลิปยังไม่เผยแพร่ไม่รับแจ้งส่วนทางเขตการศึกษาเรียกไปสอบก็อ้างว่าเมาแล้วเรื่องก็เงียบหายไป สังคมเราจะอยู่กันแบบนี้จริงๆดิ ได้ข่าวว่าก่อนย้ายมาอยู่นครพนมก็ไปเป็น ผอ.อยู่ รร.ในจังหวัดมุกดาหาร นักเรียนที่นั่นรู้จักวีรกรรมดีแต่ไม่มีใครกล้าออกมางัด คลิปเต็ม อยู่กับทางร้านยาว 22 นาที กล้องโดนเตะไปมันก็เข้ามาตั้งใหม่#เรื่องเล่าจากทางบ้าน Posted by Red Skull Forever on Thursday, August 27, 2020

SOURCE: Bangkok Post