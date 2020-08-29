Connect with us

Crime

Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam

Jack Burton

Published 

29 mins ago

 on 

Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Screenshot/Red Skull Forever Facebook page
    • follow us in feedly

The director of a school in the northeastern Nakhon Phanom province has been “moved to an inactive post” pending the results of an investigation into a video that shows him placing a camera in the toilet of a pub. The head of the primary school, in Ban Phaeng district, has been assigned to the District 2 provincial education office until the inquiry is complete.

Officials of the provincial education office have established a fact-finding panel to determine whether the man’s alleged action was intentional. The director of the office told reporters today that even if it’s deemed to be unintentional, he could still face a warning and a salary cut. If deemed intentional, it would be a serious violation that would result in dismissal from government service.

No complaints have so far been filed with police over the incident; it came to light Thursday when the video was posted on a Facebook page that features salacious video exposés and has 106,000 followers. A message posted with the video said the camera was first placed in the toilet of a pub in Renu district on August 7.

“Someone saw it but the camera was still recording. The school director then offered cash to the victim to end the case and urged the person not to tell others as it would be a waste of time. He claimed to have a relative who is a senior police officer.”

The accused man previously served as the director of a school in Mukdahan province before being moved to Nakhon Phanom. The page claimed students at his previous school were aware of his conduct but nobody dared expose it.

แอบถ่าย

ผอ.รร.แห่งนึงในจังหวัดนครพนม ไปตั้งกล้องแอบถ่ายในห้องน้ำร้านเหล้าแห่งนึง เมื่อวันที่ 7 ส.ค. แล้วมีคนไปพบเข้าแต่กล้องมันทำงานไประยะนึงแล้ว เจ้าตัวเสนอเงินจำนวนนึงเพื่อจบเรื่อง แล้วข่มขู่ผู้เสียหายว่าแจ้งความไปก็เสียเวลา ตนเองมีญาติเป็นนายตำรวจใหญ่ ทางตำรวจในพื้นที่ก็บอกว่าคลิปยังไม่เผยแพร่ไม่รับแจ้งส่วนทางเขตการศึกษาเรียกไปสอบก็อ้างว่าเมาแล้วเรื่องก็เงียบหายไป สังคมเราจะอยู่กันแบบนี้จริงๆดิ ได้ข่าวว่าก่อนย้ายมาอยู่นครพนมก็ไปเป็น ผอ.อยู่ รร.ในจังหวัดมุกดาหาร นักเรียนที่นั่นรู้จักวีรกรรมดีแต่ไม่มีใครกล้าออกมางัด คลิปเต็ม อยู่กับทางร้านยาว 22 นาที กล้องโดนเตะไปมันก็เข้ามาตั้งใหม่#เรื่องเล่าจากทางบ้าน

Posted by Red Skull Forever on Thursday, August 27, 2020

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    sam thompson

    August 29, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Surely it is obvious that he placed the camera in a pub toilet ‘unintentionally’ as this is a commonplace thing that many people do ‘unintentionally’, poor man is being ‘unintentionally’ victimised

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

New developments in “Boss” hit-and-run case

Jack Burton

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

New developments in &#8220;Boss&#8221; hit-and-run case | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Vicha Mahakhun - Facebook

The chairman of the committee investigating the alleged mishandling of the 2012 hit-and-run case of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has found solid evidence to prove serious problems with both the police and the prosecution. Speaking at yesterday’s committee meeting at the end of its 30 day mission, Vicha Mahakun said the findings will not only convince PM Prayut Chan-o-cha of the need to reform these 2 key organisations, but would catch them off guard. “Every point is backed by very detailed information and will take everyone who reads it by surprise. The report will clearly show that the […]

Continue Reading

Southeast Asia

UN decries “enforced disappearance”, calls for an end

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

UN decries &#8220;enforced disappearance&#8221;, calls for an end | The Thaiger
PHOTO: BBC

The United Nations is calling on all countries in Southeast Asia to criminalise state abductions and ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. The organisation’s Human Rights Office says it’s “profoundly concerned” over continuing reports of enforced disappearances, after Wanchalearm Satsaksit, an activist living in exile, was abducted in Phnom Penh on June 4, becoming at least the ninth Thai pro-democracy activist to disappear from a neighbouring country since the 2014 coup. 2 of those activists, Chatcharn Buppawan and Kraidej Luelert, were found dead last year in the Mekong River on the Lao border, […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Bangkok police say they’ll charge “rioters”

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

Bangkok police say they&#8217;ll charge &#8220;rioters&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English

Bangkok police say they’ll press charges against pro-democracy activists who caused chaotic scenes in support of their colleagues yesterday, even throwing paint on some officers. Supporters of the pro-democracy activists who arrived at Samran Rat police station to acknowledge charges stemming from a rally on July 18, broke police barriers and 1 of them threw a container of paint at officers, calling it was “a form of art” to react against bullying by authorities. Supporters forced their way into the compound, gathering at the bottom of the front entrance stairs as the activists went into the building to hear the […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending