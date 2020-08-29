Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam | The Thaiger

Crime
Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam
The director of a school in the northeastern Nakhon Phanom province has been “moved to an inactive post” pending the results of an investigation into a video that shows him placing a camera in the toilet of a pub. The head of the primary school, in Ban Phaeng district, has been assigned to the District 2 provincial education office until the inquiry is complete.
Officials of the provincial education office have established a fact-finding panel to determine whether the man’s alleged action was intentional. The director of the office told reporters today that even if it’s deemed to be unintentional, he could still face a warning and a salary cut. If deemed intentional, it would be a serious violation that would result in dismissal from government service.
No complaints have so far been filed with police over the incident; it came to light Thursday when the video was posted on a Facebook page that features salacious video exposés and has 106,000 followers. A message posted with the video said the camera was first placed in the toilet of a pub in Renu district on August 7.
“Someone saw it but the camera was still recording. The school director then offered cash to the victim to end the case and urged the person not to tell others as it would be a waste of time. He claimed to have a relative who is a senior police officer.”
The accused man previously served as the director of a school in Mukdahan province before being moved to Nakhon Phanom. The page claimed students at his previous school were aware of his conduct but nobody dared expose it.
ผอ.รร.แห่งนึงในจังหวัดนครพนม ไปตั้งกล้องแอบถ่ายในห้องน้ำร้านเหล้าแห่งนึง เมื่อวันที่ 7 ส.ค. แล้วมีคนไปพบเข้าแต่กล้องมันทำงานไประยะนึงแล้ว เจ้าตัวเสนอเงินจำนวนนึงเพื่อจบเรื่อง แล้วข่มขู่ผู้เสียหายว่าแจ้งความไปก็เสียเวลา ตนเองมีญาติเป็นนายตำรวจใหญ่ ทางตำรวจในพื้นที่ก็บอกว่าคลิปยังไม่เผยแพร่ไม่รับแจ้งส่วนทางเขตการศึกษาเรียกไปสอบก็อ้างว่าเมาแล้วเรื่องก็เงียบหายไป สังคมเราจะอยู่กันแบบนี้จริงๆดิ ได้ข่าวว่าก่อนย้ายมาอยู่นครพนมก็ไปเป็น ผอ.อยู่ รร.ในจังหวัดมุกดาหาร นักเรียนที่นั่นรู้จักวีรกรรมดีแต่ไม่มีใครกล้าออกมางัด คลิปเต็ม อยู่กับทางร้านยาว 22 นาที กล้องโดนเตะไปมันก็เข้ามาตั้งใหม่#เรื่องเล่าจากทางบ้าน
Posted by Red Skull Forever on Thursday, August 27, 2020
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
New developments in “Boss” hit-and-run case
The chairman of the committee investigating the alleged mishandling of the 2012 hit-and-run case of Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has found solid evidence to prove serious problems with both the police and the prosecution. Speaking at yesterday’s committee meeting at the end of its 30 day mission, Vicha Mahakun said the findings will not only convince PM Prayut Chan-o-cha of the need to reform these 2 key organisations, but would catch them off guard. “Every point is backed by very detailed information and will take everyone who reads it by surprise. The report will clearly show that the […]
Southeast Asia
UN decries “enforced disappearance”, calls for an end
The United Nations is calling on all countries in Southeast Asia to criminalise state abductions and ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. The organisation’s Human Rights Office says it’s “profoundly concerned” over continuing reports of enforced disappearances, after Wanchalearm Satsaksit, an activist living in exile, was abducted in Phnom Penh on June 4, becoming at least the ninth Thai pro-democracy activist to disappear from a neighbouring country since the 2014 coup. 2 of those activists, Chatcharn Buppawan and Kraidej Luelert, were found dead last year in the Mekong River on the Lao border, […]
Crime
Bangkok police say they’ll charge “rioters”
Bangkok police say they’ll press charges against pro-democracy activists who caused chaotic scenes in support of their colleagues yesterday, even throwing paint on some officers. Supporters of the pro-democracy activists who arrived at Samran Rat police station to acknowledge charges stemming from a rally on July 18, broke police barriers and 1 of them threw a container of paint at officers, calling it was “a form of art” to react against bullying by authorities. Supporters forced their way into the compound, gathering at the bottom of the front entrance stairs as the activists went into the building to hear the […]
House committee postpones meeting on subs purchase… again
New developments in “Boss” hit-and-run case
Nakhon Phanom school director in hot water over alleged toilet spycam
Yemeni national in apparent suicide at Chiang Mai hotel – VIDEO
Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case, no deaths (29 August)
Si Racha blaze incinerates 50 golf carts
Couple shocked in Pattaya as homeless woman gobbles their ice cream – VIDEO
UN decries “enforced disappearance”, calls for an end
AirAsia revenue nosedives 98%
Spokesperson says “Phuket Model” won’t be enacted nationally anytime soon
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
The world’s great border debate – When will countries open up again?
Bangkok police say they’ll charge “rioters”
3 Nabbed for illegal online gun sales
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Want to go to prison? Thailand’s prisons may become tourist attractions
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
- Expats2 days ago
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
- Thailand2 days ago
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid
sam thompson
August 29, 2020 at 3:54 pm
Surely it is obvious that he placed the camera in a pub toilet ‘unintentionally’ as this is a commonplace thing that many people do ‘unintentionally’, poor man is being ‘unintentionally’ victimised