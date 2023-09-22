Powder puff surprise: Methamphetamine-filled makeup case shocks salon in northeast Thailand

Photo: KhaoSod.

An intriguing incident took place yesterday in a beauty salon located in Thammasat Alley, Udon Thani province when an unknown woman handed over a powder case to a 52 year old woman. Astonishingly, the powder case turned out to be stuffed with 30 methamphetamine pills. Stunned by the discovery, the receiver of the powder case, Patsakorn, immediately reported it to the police.

Patsakorn explained that an unfamiliar woman rode up to his wife’s beauty salon and handed over the powder case, claiming it was a ‘good item’ gifted by a boss. After she quickly left, his wife, assuming it was just a powder case, opened it to find the drugs and quickly alerted Patsakorn. The couple, having never encountered such a mysterious incident, feared being targeted either for money or drugs, and rushed to report it to the police.

The beauty salon’s owner, 43 years old Ja Ae, pointed out the exact spot where the unknown woman had left the drug-stuffed powder case. She was cleaning her salon in the morning when a 50 year old woman parked her scooter outside and walked in. Thinking she was a regular customer, Ja Ae asked her what services she wanted.

The woman silently handed over the powder case, claiming her boss had given it to Ja Ae to try. After taking the case, Ja Ae asked the woman the name of her boss, to which the woman replied, “Just take it” and swiftly left on her scooter.

Ja Ae admitted she was puzzled.

“When I opened the case and found methamphetamine wrapped in a mask. I knew it was definitely the drug because I watch the news regularly.

“Initially, I thought of throwing it away but decided to call my boyfriend instead. He immediately came over, saw the drug, and we reported it to the police right away. In the seven years of running this salon, I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

The salon’s security camera recorded the woman driving a red Honda Scoopy I scooter, appearing nervous as she entered and exited the salon, and swiftly drove away.

After inspecting the CCTV footage, the investigation team is set to pursue the mysterious woman, reported KhaoSod.

