Myanmar’s military releases 600 detainees after today’s silent protest by anti-coup demonstrators | Thaiger

Myanmar’s military releases 600 detainees after today’s silent protest by anti-coup demonstrators
The Myanmar military has freed more than 600 detainees after today’s silent protest by those opposing the recent coup. One of those released included 32 year old Thein Zaw, an Associated Press photographer who was arrested while covering the rallies. He was charged with spreading fake news, along with 5 other journalists. The release of the detainees comes after a 7 year old was shot in her home by the military who were aiming for her father. A prison official, speaking anonymously confirmed the detainees’ release.
“We released 360 men and 268 women from Insein prison today.”
Such violent actions against civilians have caused international condemnation, prompting sanctions from the UN and the US against 11 military officials. The UN has also criticised the junta by saying it is likely to be committing crimes against humanity. Australia and Britain have advised their citizens to either prepare for an emergency situation or leave the country. Since the coup, media organisations and the internet has been censored.
On February 1, the military overtook the government, which held democratic elections last November with Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party winning by a landslide. During the coup, the 75 year old Nobel Peace Laureate was arrested on charges of owning illegal walkie-talkies as well as breaking Covid-19 safety measures. Other members of her party were also arrested.
Suu Kyi was supposed to have a court hearing today on criminal charges that, if convicted, could see her barred permanently from political office. But due to the junta shutting down the internet, her video conference experienced technical difficulties. Her lawyer says the hearing has been rescheduled to April 1, but has been unable to have a private conversation with Suu Kyi as of yet.
The death toll in Myanmar reportedly sits at 275, but that number could be higher. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun disputed that number, saying it was only at 164, while calling the victims “violent terrorist people” at a news conference yesterday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai man confesses to cutting wife’s throat and dumping her body in a pond
A northeastern Thai man has allegedly confessed to killing his wife by cutting her throat and then dumping her body into a public pond. The man allegedly told a relative what he did, who says she initially didn’t believe him. So she and her other relatives went to check it out, finding the woman’s body partially covered by a sack in the pond.
The family called the police in tambon Lak Muang in Kalasin province at around 9:30pm last night. An officer says they found the body of 29 year old New Kamalasai dressed in a pha thung, or wraparound skirt, and a red blouse. They say she had 13 knife wounds to her throat and some other head wounds. Police say her upper body was in a fertiliser sack tied with an electrical wire. Her hands were also tied with wire.
Investigators say Montri’s aunt told them the couple had a fight the night before and no one saw her around the village the next day. The auntie also said the couple often fought as Montri was an illegal drug user but she was shocked that he killed her. When police came to apprehend Montri, he was waiting at his home. Police say they found dried blood and a blood-covered machete in their bedroom. Montri was taken into custody and is awaiting charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Ratsadon protester to stay in jail after court denies bail
A member of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group is staying in jail as his requests to be released on bail are being denied by Thailand’s Criminal Court. 30 year old Chukiat “Justin” Saengwong, was charged with lese majeste, inciting unrest, and breaking the Emergency Decree while taking part in protests.
Police are accusing Chukiat of placing a paper with offensive words on a portrait of Thailand’s King in front of the Supreme Court in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district. They say he was caught on CCTV, which then showed protesters allegedly setting fire to the portrait. When police asked them to stop, they allegedly threw bottles, and other projectiles.
Now, an MP applied for Chukiat’s release on bail by using his position, valued at 1.1 million baht, as security, but was denied. The court’s reasoning is that he may do the same thing again, if he is released. Protests are starting again today over the detainment and arrest of such demonstrators demanding they be released. The Ratsadon group announced its plans to rally today on the Facebook page of The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group, with organisers pledging to ensure the safety of participants.
“March 24, 2021 bring your bags and tie your shoelaces. There will be a rally stage this time and of course rally speeches. Security will be ensured for all participants. Keep an eye out for further updates (on the planned protest]) #March24Mob #End112 #FreeOurFriends.”
At least 33 people were injured at a rally in the capital on Saturday when police deployed rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannon in an attempt to disperse protesters. Reporters and police officers were among the injured, with one reporter having to be hospitalised for a head scan after allegedly being hit by a rubber bullet.
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand has issued a statement condemning the shooting of reporters at protests over the weekend. Saturday night’s protest, around the Sanam Luang area of the capital, ended with at least 33 people injured, including 3 reporters.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
25 people may face charges over the death of Thai model after a Bangkok party
At least 25 people may face charges related to the death of a Thai model known as a “pretty.” Wichayaporn “Wawa” Wisetsombat died last month after working as a hostess at a private house party in Bangkok. Medical examiners say the 33 year old had methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy and diazepam in her system.
Wawa died at a hospital after working at party at a luxury home in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area. She had been hired to serve drinks. In a previous report by the Bangkok Post, doctors said she died from respiratory and blood system failure.
Investigators are still gathering evidence before issuing the summonses and arrest warrants for the 25 people suspected of being linked to the model’s death, according to the deputy metropolitan police commissioner Jiraphat Phoomjit. He adds that they will also be charged with violating the Emergency Decree.
Many so-called “pretties” work as hostesses at parties that often involve alcohol, drugs and sex work. Some work at promotional events like auto shows. One pretty who spoke to Thai media last month, said that the parties are even categorised depending if drugs or sex are involved, or if the job is just entertainment.
Abuse and danger of the Thai model entertainment industry was brought to light back in 2019 when another model was found dead in the lobby of a Bangkok condominium. 25 year old Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpipha died from “extreme alcohol intoxication,” according to an autopsy report. 6 people were found guilty for involvement in her death.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
