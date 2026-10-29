Four Myanmar workers arrested over Chinese employer’s killing

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 1:15 PM
1 minute read
Four Myanmar workers arrested over Chinese employer’s killing
Photo via DailyNews

Four Myanmar construction workers wanted over the killing of their Chinese employer in Bangkok were arrested in Chon Buri after emerging from a sugarcane field surrounded by police and rescue volunteers.

The suspects, two men and two women comprising two married couples, came out of hiding late yesterday, October 28, following a search lasting more than five hours in Phanat Nikhom district.

Investigators in Chon Buri received information from Bangkok police at around 3pm that the four suspects had fled to the area following the killing of 39 year old Chinese employer Yang Zhongshu at a construction site in Lat Krabang, Bangkok, on October 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four Myanmar workers allegedly attacked and killed Yang during a wage dispute. They were also accused of taking between 40,000 and 50,000 baht in cash before travelling to Chon Buri.

Four Myanmar workers wanted over the killing of a Chinese employer in Bangkok were arrested after a five-hour search in Chon Buri.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

More than 100 police officers, local officials and rescue volunteers searched over 100 rai of sugarcane fields spanning Hua Thanon and Sa Si Liam subdistricts.

Officers surrounded the area to prevent the suspects from escaping and deployed drones equipped with thermal cameras to search for movement among the crops.

After more than five hours, the four suspects walked out of the sugarcane field towards rescue volunteers stationed along its perimeter.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Four Myanmar workers wanted over the killing of a Chinese employer in Bangkok were arrested after a five-hour search in Chon Buri.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

One volunteer said he recognised their faces and questioned them. The four reportedly acknowledged that they were the suspects and asked for food and water after spending hours hiding in the field.

The volunteers then contacted police, who confirmed the suspects were wanted under arrest warrants issued by Min Buri Court.

All four were arrested at approximately 11pm in Sa Si Liam subdistrict, near the border with Plaeng Yao district in Chachoengsao province.

Four Myanmar workers wanted over the killing of a Chinese employer in Bangkok were arrested after a five-hour search in Chon Buri.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

Following their arrest, police said all four suspects confessed during preliminary questioning. They were subsequently transferred to investigators at Lat Krabang Police Station for further questioning and the collection of evidence in the murder case.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 1:15 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Golden retriever attack in Rayong believed to be triggered by hunger Eastern Thailand News

Golden retriever attack in Rayong believed to be triggered by hunger

2 hours ago
China Airlines plane stuck on runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport Aviation News

China Airlines plane stuck on runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport

2 hours ago
Kuwait Airways begins twice-weekly direct Phuket flights Aviation News

Kuwait Airways begins twice-weekly direct Phuket flights

2 hours ago
Police arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work Crime News

Police arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work

2 hours ago
Thai beauty blogger accuses Suvarnabhumi Airport officer of attempted assault Bangkok News

Thai beauty blogger accuses Suvarnabhumi Airport officer of attempted assault

3 hours ago
French man arrested on Koh Samui over 50 million baht tax fraud case Crime News

French man arrested on Koh Samui over 50 million baht tax fraud case

3 hours ago
Five tourists rescued after getting lost in Chon Buri forest Thailand News

Five tourists rescued after getting lost in Chon Buri forest

4 hours ago
Beauty queen denies role in forest land deal, divorces husband Crime News

Beauty queen denies role in forest land deal, divorces husband

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 29 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 29 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers

7 hours ago
Chinese woman says online date tricks her into abduction in Thailand Bangkok News

Chinese woman says online date tricks her into abduction in Thailand

20 hours ago
Thailand hotel closures jump 42% as tourism struggles Business News

Thailand hotel closures jump 42% as tourism struggles

20 hours ago
Chinese woman crashes SUV into motorcycle, killing Chon Buri girl Road deaths

Chinese woman crashes SUV into motorcycle, killing Chon Buri girl

21 hours ago
Thai food vendor caught picking toenails with kitchen knife Thailand News

Thai food vendor caught picking toenails with kitchen knife

21 hours ago
Buriram woman killed in hit-and-run involving monk&#8217;s car Thailand News

Buriram woman killed in hit-and-run involving monk’s car

22 hours ago
Thai customer overpays 257 baht for 25 baht product, vendor refuses refund Thailand News

Thai customer overpays 257 baht for 25 baht product, vendor refuses refund

22 hours ago
Chinese employer killed in alleged attack by four Myanmar workers Crime News

Chinese employer killed in alleged attack by four Myanmar workers

23 hours ago
Thai man accuses police of assaulting him at station in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man accuses police of assaulting him at station in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Together Festival 2026 Bangkok reveals first-wave artist lineup Events

Together Festival 2026 Bangkok reveals first-wave artist lineup

23 hours ago
Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan Tourism News

Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan

23 hours ago
Phitsanulok residents wear Thai costumes for ID cards Thailand News

Phitsanulok residents wear Thai costumes for ID cards

24 hours ago
Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Thailand gears up for 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, plans over 100 events Politics News

Thailand gears up for 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, plans over 100 events

1 day ago
4 Chinese men arrested with crystal meth and Yaba in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

4 Chinese men arrested with crystal meth and Yaba in Chiang Mai

1 day ago
TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south Thailand Weather Updates

TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south

1 day ago
Swedish fugitive linked to 20 million baht scam caught on Koh Samui Crime News

Swedish fugitive linked to 20 million baht scam caught on Koh Samui

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articlePolice arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work