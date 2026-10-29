Four Myanmar workers arrested over Chinese employer’s killing

Four Myanmar construction workers wanted over the killing of their Chinese employer in Bangkok were arrested in Chon Buri after emerging from a sugarcane field surrounded by police and rescue volunteers.

The suspects, two men and two women comprising two married couples, came out of hiding late yesterday, October 28, following a search lasting more than five hours in Phanat Nikhom district.

Investigators in Chon Buri received information from Bangkok police at around 3pm that the four suspects had fled to the area following the killing of 39 year old Chinese employer Yang Zhongshu at a construction site in Lat Krabang, Bangkok, on October 27.

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The four Myanmar workers allegedly attacked and killed Yang during a wage dispute. They were also accused of taking between 40,000 and 50,000 baht in cash before travelling to Chon Buri.

More than 100 police officers, local officials and rescue volunteers searched over 100 rai of sugarcane fields spanning Hua Thanon and Sa Si Liam subdistricts.

Officers surrounded the area to prevent the suspects from escaping and deployed drones equipped with thermal cameras to search for movement among the crops.

After more than five hours, the four suspects walked out of the sugarcane field towards rescue volunteers stationed along its perimeter.

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One volunteer said he recognised their faces and questioned them. The four reportedly acknowledged that they were the suspects and asked for food and water after spending hours hiding in the field.

The volunteers then contacted police, who confirmed the suspects were wanted under arrest warrants issued by Min Buri Court.

All four were arrested at approximately 11pm in Sa Si Liam subdistrict, near the border with Plaeng Yao district in Chachoengsao province.

Following their arrest, police said all four suspects confessed during preliminary questioning. They were subsequently transferred to investigators at Lat Krabang Police Station for further questioning and the collection of evidence in the murder case.

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