Myanmar police arrest 83 Thais in border hotel scam raid

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 4:50 PM
1 minute read
Myanmar police arrest 83 Thais in border hotel scam raid
Photo via MGR Online

Myanmar police arrested 83 Thai nationals during a raid on a hotel in Tachileik, a town in Myanmar near the Chiang Rai border, after discovering an alleged online scam operation operating from the building.

The suspects, comprising 42 men and 41 women, were detained following the raid on October 31, according to Myanmar local news outlet Tachileik Like Online News.

Police raided the hotel in San Sai, Tachileik, approximately 300 metres from the Sai River separating Myanmar from Thailand’s Mae Sai district, after receiving information that an unauthorised online office was operating inside.

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Myanmar police arrested 83 Thai nationals during a hotel raid near the Thai border over suspected online scam and call centre operations.
Photo via MGR Online

Officers searched the third and fourth floors and found the Thai nationals working at computers. They also discovered 40 laptops and 75 mobile phones during the operation.

All 83 individuals were arrested and taken to Tachileik Police Station to face charges related to alleged online fraud and call centre scam activities.

Tachileik has reportedly long been associated with online gambling and scam operations, with criminal networks using the border town as a base over the past four to five years.

Myanmar police arrested 83 Thai nationals during a hotel raid near the Thai border over suspected online scam and call centre operations.
Photo via MGR Online

However, intensified crackdowns by Chinese and Myanmar officials during 2024 and 2025 prompted some of these groups to relocate.

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Online gambling operations have also attracted workers from Thailand, particularly younger people with computer and internet skills, who reportedly travelled across the border to work in the industry.

Myanmar police arrested 83 Thai nationals during a hotel raid near the Thai border over suspected online scam and call centre operations.
Photo via MGR Online

In response to scam operations along the border, the Thai government began restricting supplies of fuel, electricity and internet services to several locations in Myanmar in early 2025, including Tachileik.

Myanmar police have also continued operations targeting online gambling and scam networks in the border region.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 3, 2026, 4:50 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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