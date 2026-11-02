3 year old Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon rented room

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 2, 2026, 10:29 AM
2 minutes read
3 year old Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon rented room
Photo via SiamRath

A 30 year old Myanmar man was arrested after fatally stabbing a three year old Myanmar boy at rental accommodation in Chumphon province on November 1, police said.

Officers from Pak Nam Chumphon Police Station were called to the accommodation in Pak Nam subdistrict, Mueang Chumphon district, at about 8am. The boy was found dead outside the property, with fatal stab wounds to his head and face.

The boy’s parents, identified as 48 year old Su and 37 year old Ae, were seen crying as their Thai employer and colleagues tried to comfort them.

ADVERTISEMENT
Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon
Photo via SiamRath

The boy’s 25 year old uncle, identified as Jo, was also injured. He reportedly suffered a deep cut to his arm that required more than 20 stitches.

Residents detained the suspect, identified as Tin Thian Lai, as he attempted to flee, according to the report. Police searched his room, which was opposite the family’s room, and reportedly found eight methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as yaba, and drug paraphernalia.

Jo told police that the child’s parents were away when the attack happened. He said he was cooking at the back of the room when he heard the boy scream. Jo rushed to check on him and saw the suspect attacking the child. He said he intervened and was injured in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT
Myanmar man fatally stabs 3 year old boy in Chumphon
Photo via SiamRath

SiamRath reported that the suspect confessed to taking about 10 yaba tablets a day. According to the outlet, he said he attacked the boy because the child’s mother often reprimanded him for using drugs and had asked her relatives to stay away from him.

Related Articles

Channel 7 reported a different account of the alleged motive. It said the suspect claimed the family had insulted him by calling him a transgender woman, and that he accused the boy of doing so before the attack. The reports did not specify the charges the suspect would face or the potential penalties.

In a separate case reported on the same day, a Myanmar man was arrested over the murder of a 20 year old Thai woman in a room in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district on October 31.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 2, 2026, 10:29 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
15 year old golfer critically hurt by lightning at Chachoengsao golf course Central Thailand News

15 year old golfer critically hurt by lightning at Chachoengsao golf course

41 minutes ago
Suvarnabhumi to shrink duty-free shops for pick-up counters, premium service Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi to shrink duty-free shops for pick-up counters, premium service

1 hour ago
Thailand weather today, 2 November: thundershowers in 46 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 2 November: thundershowers in 46 provinces, Bangkok showers

4 hours ago
Thailand tightens checks on cash deposits over 5 million baht Thailand News

Thailand tightens checks on cash deposits over 5 million baht

17 hours ago
Thailand unveils 100 baht travel vouchers for Thai, foreign residents Tourism News

Thailand unveils 100 baht travel vouchers for Thai, foreign residents

19 hours ago
Police raid Bangkok cannabis gummy shop after family hospitalised Bangkok News

Police raid Bangkok cannabis gummy shop after family hospitalised

20 hours ago
Myanmar bombs near Thai border village damage health centre Thailand News

Myanmar bombs near Thai border village damage health centre

20 hours ago
Thailand-Cambodia border to stay shut until demands met Thailand News

Thailand-Cambodia border to stay shut until demands met

21 hours ago
Motorbike hits foreign teacher on Bangkok zebra crossing Bangkok News

Motorbike hits foreign teacher on Bangkok zebra crossing

21 hours ago
German falls asleep frying chicken, Pattaya condo evacuated Pattaya News

German falls asleep frying chicken, Pattaya condo evacuated

21 hours ago
Japan arrests high school student for smuggling tortoises from Thailand Thailand News

Japan arrests high school student for smuggling tortoises from Thailand

22 hours ago
Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple Thailand News

Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple

23 hours ago
South Korean wanted over 2.5 billion baht gambling case caught in Bangkok Bangkok News

South Korean wanted over 2.5 billion baht gambling case caught in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops Crime News

Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops

24 hours ago
Chinese tourists brawl with Thai workers over filthy Pattaya toilets Pattaya News

Chinese tourists brawl with Thai workers over filthy Pattaya toilets

24 hours ago
Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat Crime News

Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat

1 day ago
Chinese trio arrested over meth disguised as Thai snacks Crime News

Chinese trio arrested over meth disguised as Thai snacks

1 day ago
Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room Crime News

Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 1 November: thundershowers in 34 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 1 November: thundershowers in 34 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Two women scam 105 year old monk in Suphan Buri Thailand News

Two women scam 105 year old monk in Suphan Buri

2 days ago
Flash flooding shuts Pattaya Third Road junction Thailand News

Flash flooding shuts Pattaya Third Road junction

2 days ago
Toxic metals found at suspected Chonburi waste dump Thailand News

Toxic metals found at suspected Chonburi waste dump

2 days ago
Thailand sets new fuel fund rates from 1 November Thailand News

Thailand sets new fuel fund rates from 1 November

2 days ago
Chiang Rai school director shot dead in meeting room Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai school director shot dead in meeting room

2 days ago
Bangkok police close 16 roads for royal cremation rehearsals Bangkok News

Bangkok police close 16 roads for royal cremation rehearsals

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleFake cosplaying delivery rider arrested over slew of Pattaya bag snatches