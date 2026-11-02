3 year old Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon rented room

A 30 year old Myanmar man was arrested after fatally stabbing a three year old Myanmar boy at rental accommodation in Chumphon province on November 1, police said.

Officers from Pak Nam Chumphon Police Station were called to the accommodation in Pak Nam subdistrict, Mueang Chumphon district, at about 8am. The boy was found dead outside the property, with fatal stab wounds to his head and face.

The boy’s parents, identified as 48 year old Su and 37 year old Ae, were seen crying as their Thai employer and colleagues tried to comfort them.

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The boy’s 25 year old uncle, identified as Jo, was also injured. He reportedly suffered a deep cut to his arm that required more than 20 stitches.

Residents detained the suspect, identified as Tin Thian Lai, as he attempted to flee, according to the report. Police searched his room, which was opposite the family’s room, and reportedly found eight methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as yaba, and drug paraphernalia.

Jo told police that the child’s parents were away when the attack happened. He said he was cooking at the back of the room when he heard the boy scream. Jo rushed to check on him and saw the suspect attacking the child. He said he intervened and was injured in the process.

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SiamRath reported that the suspect confessed to taking about 10 yaba tablets a day. According to the outlet, he said he attacked the boy because the child’s mother often reprimanded him for using drugs and had asked her relatives to stay away from him.

Channel 7 reported a different account of the alleged motive. It said the suspect claimed the family had insulted him by calling him a transgender woman, and that he accused the boy of doing so before the attack. The reports did not specify the charges the suspect would face or the potential penalties.

In a separate case reported on the same day, a Myanmar man was arrested over the murder of a 20 year old Thai woman in a room in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district on October 31.

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