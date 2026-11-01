Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 1, 2026, 9:00 AM
1 minute read
Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room
Photo courtesy of Matichon

Bangkok police have arrested a 23 year old Myanmar man at a petrol station in Ayutthaya on 31 October, after a 20 year old Thai woman was found dead in her room in Din Daeng.

Police said the suspect confessed to strangling her with his bare hands. He was caught while fleeing by bus to Kamphaeng Phet province.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau ordered Din Daeng police detectives to hunt him down. He was arrested at a PTT petrol station in Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya.

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The case began when Din Daeng police were told a woman had died in a room in Soi Prachasongkhro 33. Her mother had been unable to reach her all night, so at about 9.30am her brother-in-law went to check on her.

The door was locked from the inside. The dormitory owner opened it with the mother and brother-in-law present. They found the woman lying on her back on the bed with no signs of life.

Police, a forensic doctor and crime scene officers examined the room and collected evidence.

CCTV footage showed a man entering the building before the incident and staying in the room until the woman returned. He then left and travelled to Mo Chit bus terminal, where he boarded a bus to Kamphaeng Phet.

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Detectives traced his route to the petrol station in Ayutthaya and arrested him there. The suspect, identified only as Bee, told police he had taken drugs and was intoxicated when he hid in the woman’s room.

He said the woman came back, they argued and fought, and he strangled her with his bare hands.

Police charged him with murder. He was taken to Din Daeng police station for further questioning, and the case has been handed to investigators to proceed under the law.

Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room
Photo courtesy of Matichon

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 1, 2026, 9:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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