Myanmar soldiers arrested 26 Thai nationals working for an illegal online gambling operation during raids in Tachileik, across the border from Mae Sai in Chiang Rai, on November 27.

The operation also led to the arrest of nine Myanmar nationals allegedly involved in online scams, bringing the total number of people detained to 35.

Myanmar military officers reported that a joint security team raided a house in Tachileik’s Makha Hwakham area at around 6.30am, finding 13 Thai men and 13 Thai women.

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Officers seized 32 computers and two computer processing units from the property, which was allegedly being used to operate online gambling websites.

A second raid at a nearby house led to the arrests of eight Myanmar men and one Myanmar woman. Police also confiscated 11 computers believed to have been used in online financial scams.

During preliminary questioning, the Thai detainees reportedly admitted crossing into Myanmar illegally to work as computer technicians for gambling websites.

The Myanmar suspects told investigators they had applied for jobs online before travelling to Tachileik and had only begun carrying out scams on November 20.

Investigators said the group used fake social media accounts portraying women to approach male victims and develop romantic relationships.

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Once the victims trusted them, the suspects allegedly steered conversations towards sexual content and persuaded them to share intimate photographs or videos.

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The material was then used to threaten victims and demand money. If a victim agreed to pay, the suspect would contact a supervisor to obtain a QR code for the transfer.

The scammers reportedly received no fixed salary but earned an 18% commission on money obtained from victims.

Separate information provided to local Myanmar news outlet Mekong News suggested the operation was wider than the two properties detailed in the official account.

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Local sources claimed soldiers searched four houses between midnight on November 26 and the early hours of November 27. Residents reportedly heard three or four gunshots during the raids.

The sources also alleged that armed groups operating in the area were protecting the financial interests of online gambling and scam operations. The claims were not independently verified in the report.

Myanmar security personnel detained all 35 suspects and handed them, along with the seized equipment, to investigators for further legal proceedings.