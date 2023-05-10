Murderer arrested in Thailand after 16 years on the run

Photo via Nation TV

A Thai man who brutally murdered his wife 16 years ago was arrested at a temple in Roi Et province in northeast Thailand yesterday. He confessed to beating his wife to death with a helmet in 2007.

Police arrested 63 year old Adirek at a temple in Nong Phok district under an arrest warrant from Phitsanulok Provincial Court dated August 19, 2007, which accused him of murder.

In 2007, Adirek and his wife drove a motorbike out of their house in Saraburi province in central Thailand and headed towards Adirek’s wife’s mother’s house in Phrae province.

Along the way, in Phitsanulok province, Adirek attacked his wife with a helmet until she was dead. He dumped her corpse on the roadside and fled, reports BangkokBizNews. The accused fled the scene.

Police from Nakhon Thai Police Station found Adirek’s wife’s body and gathered evidence which they presented to Phitsanulok Provincial Court, which put out a warrant for Adirek’s arrest.

Sixteen years later, the police learned that the accused was hiding at a temple in Roi Et province in Isaan, reports CH7. The police did not reveal how the case resurfaced after all these years.

Police found Adirek hiding at the temple yesterday and arrested him. He confessed to killing his wife.

As the original murder case came under Nakhon Thai Police Station in Phitsanulok province, Adirek was escorted there to face prosecution yesterday.

