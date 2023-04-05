Murder of Chinese student in Thailand was reportedly over rejection

The murder of a 22 year old Chinese student in Thailand was motivated by rejection, media reported yesterday. New information has come to light in the case of Jin Can, a Chinese student who was reported kidnapped for ransom, and her body was later found in a banana plantation in the Bang Yai district in the central Nonthaburi province.

According to deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, also known as Big Joke, the ransom story was just a diversion created by the abductors with the help of a Thai bar girl, Thai PBS reported. The call made by one of the three Chinese suspects to Jin Can’s father in Beijing, using the VSAT application on the victim’s smartphone, was just a diversionary tactic to distract police attention from the real motive.

The three Chinese suspects met the bar girl at the karaoke bar where she worked, and one of them asked her to look for Jin Can. According to reports, Can was the ex-girlfriend of one of the suspects back when she lived in China.

The suspects promised to pay the bar girl 50,000 baht and provided her with the name of the university. The bar girl happened to have a friend at Bangkok Thonburi University and was able to track down Jin Can, and arrange a meeting with the victim and her ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend reportedly tried to sleep with Can, but she rejected him. So, he went back to the bar girl for ideas about what to do with her. The Thai bar girl suggested that they kill the Chinese student. After the suspects killed the victim, they paid the bar girl 80,000 baht for taking them to Suvarnabhumi International Airport for their return flight to China.

The suspects will not be extradited to Thailand to stand trial but will be tried in China, where the penalty for murder is very harsh. The victim’s body will be sent back to China for a funeral, as requested by her father, who flew into Bangkok to provide a statement to the Thai police.