Family raises suspicions after woman found naked in Mukdahan pond

Police sent the body of a 45 year old woman found naked in a pond in Mukdahan province for a detailed autopsy after her family raised suspicions about the circumstances of her death.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found in a pond in a paddy field near Ban Song community in Khamcha-i district on Tuesday, November 3.

Villagers reportedly saw her walking out of the village towards the pond at about 12.30pm. Her body was discovered later that evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her 72 year old brother-in-law, Anusan, said he was collecting his wife after her shift as a village health volunteer when a neighbour approached him on a motorcycle and informed him that the woman’s body had been found.

Anusan said he rushed to the scene and found her lying face down in the water without clothes. A bra, wallet and shoes were reportedly found beside the pond, while her shoulder bag was hanging from a tree on the opposite side.

The family suspects foul play, citing the scattered belongings and the distance between the bag and the other items. Relatives also said the woman was small and believed she would not have dared to swim alone in the deep pond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers from Khamcha-i Police Station said they were investigating the circumstances of her death and had not ruled out foul play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was transferred to Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen for a detailed autopsy. Investigators are collecting evidence and questioning residents and family members. Marine police were also deployed to search the pond for possible evidence.

A similar case was reported in Udon Thani province in September, when a woman was found dead and naked in her rented room with an electrical wire wrapped around her neck. Police opened a murder investigation.

Investigators later told the media that they had identified a suspect after finding evidence in the case. However, no arrest had been reported at the time of the supplied report.

Similar news