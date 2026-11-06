Family raises suspicions after woman found naked in Mukdahan pond

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2026, 1:44 PM
1 minute read
Family raises suspicions after woman found naked in Mukdahan pond
Photo via KhaoSod

Police sent the body of a 45 year old woman found naked in a pond in Mukdahan province for a detailed autopsy after her family raised suspicions about the circumstances of her death.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found in a pond in a paddy field near Ban Song community in Khamcha-i district on Tuesday, November 3.

Villagers reportedly saw her walking out of the village towards the pond at about 12.30pm. Her body was discovered later that evening.

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Her 72 year old brother-in-law, Anusan, said he was collecting his wife after her shift as a village health volunteer when a neighbour approached him on a motorcycle and informed him that the woman’s body had been found.

Thai woman found dead naked in pond
Photo via KhaoSod

Anusan said he rushed to the scene and found her lying face down in the water without clothes. A bra, wallet and shoes were reportedly found beside the pond, while her shoulder bag was hanging from a tree on the opposite side.

The family suspects foul play, citing the scattered belongings and the distance between the bag and the other items. Relatives also said the woman was small and believed she would not have dared to swim alone in the deep pond.

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Officers from Khamcha-i Police Station said they were investigating the circumstances of her death and had not ruled out foul play.

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Family seeks answer after woman found dead in Mukdahan pond
Photo via KhaoSod

The body was transferred to Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen for a detailed autopsy. Investigators are collecting evidence and questioning residents and family members. Marine police were also deployed to search the pond for possible evidence.

A similar case was reported in Udon Thani province in September, when a woman was found dead and naked in her rented room with an electrical wire wrapped around her neck. Police opened a murder investigation.

Investigators later told the media that they had identified a suspect after finding evidence in the case. However, no arrest had been reported at the time of the supplied report.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2026, 1:44 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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