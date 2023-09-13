Motorcycle taxi driver stole from senior passenger to fund gambling habit

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A motorcycle taxi driver who allegedly stole a senior female passenger’s belongings was arrested in Bangkok. The stolen items, which included coins, a mobile phone, and 1,700 baht in cash, were sold off by the suspect to fund his gambling habit.

The case began when a 70 year old woman reported that she had left her bag containing valuables on the back of the motorcycle taxi she had taken from Tha Prachan to the front of the Jao Por Sue Shrine. She only realised her bag was missing when she returned to her residence.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, police identified the motorcycle taxi driver, Prakob, as the person who stole the elderly woman’s items. A court issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday, September 8. Investigations by Samranrat Police Station led to the arrest of the 57 year old taxi driver.

Prakob was eventually apprehended in the car park of Thai Rama Cinema in Khlong San district, Bangkok, at around 4pm yesterday. During the interrogation, the motorbike taxi driver confessed to the crime, admitting that he had sold the items he stole and used the money for gambling, reported KhaoSod.

Investigations into Prakob’s history revealed that he had been prosecuted for gambling on four previous occasions: three times at Somdet Chao Phraya Police Station and once at Bupparam Police Station. He is now facing further legal proceedings.

The officers in charge of the case included Police Lieutenant Colonel Nakarin Sukontavit, Major Naris Prathanaporn, Major Thotsaphon Amphaiphiphatkul, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Sura Chankeaw.

It could have been worse though, as a Japanese man learned in June when a Bangkok taxi stole 1.2 million baht in possessions. He had fallen asleep in the taxi he caught in Asoke until he arrived at his destination in Sukhumvit.

He later discovered that his belongings had disappeared, including a Rolex watch worth 1 million baht, an iPhone 14 Pro max worth 40,000 baht, a MacBook worth 60,000 baht, and a credit card. Bangkok Police tracked down and arrested that taxi thief as well.

