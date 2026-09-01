Female motocross racer dies after track collision

A male motocross racer faced criticism on social media after crashing into a female rider during a race and continuing without immediately stopping to assist her.

The female rider, identified as 38 year old Husmah, later died from her injuries. Channel 8 reported that an autopsy found a ruptured liver was the cause of Husmah’s death. Medical staff suspected that a motorcycle handlebar struck her chest with significant force during the crash.

Footage of the fatal motocross accident was shared on social media, prompting widespread criticism and concern among motorsport fans.

The video showed Husmah riding along the race track before she was hit from behind by a male rider travelling at speed. The rider was later identified as Mongkhon.

The impact sent Husmah tumbling onto the track, where she remained motionless. Mongkhon was seen riding around the area briefly before continuing the race without getting off his motorcycle to immediately check on or assist her.

Criticism intensified after the race when Mongkhon posted a photograph showing his race time and result. Netizens and sports fans criticised his actions and questioned his sportsmanship and awareness of the situation.

Mongkhon later deleted the post and issued an apology. He expressed his condolences over Husmah’s death and acknowledged that his decision at the time had been a major mistake. In his statement, he said…

“I sincerely apologise for the accident that occurred and accept responsibility for the mistake I made in that split second when I was shocked, did not think carefully and lacked experience.

“If I could turn back time, I would do everything I could to handle the situation in the best possible way. I would also like to express my deepest condolences for the loss.

“If any of my actions or shortcomings contributed to the damage or distress caused, I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart and am prepared to take full responsibility for matters related to the incident. #MyDeepestCondolences”

Despite the apology, criticism continued online, with many Thai netizens commenting on Mongkhon’s post.

Husmah’s family, who are grieving her death, told Channel 8 that they did not want netizens to target Mongkhon over the incident. The family said the incident had already happened and they did not want it to result in any further losses.

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