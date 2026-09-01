Female motocross racer dies after track collision

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 1, 2026, 11:04 AM
2 minutes read
Female motocross racer dies after track collision | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Tippapar Ketklam

A male motocross racer faced criticism on social media after crashing into a female rider during a race and continuing without immediately stopping to assist her.

The female rider, identified as 38 year old Husmah, later died from her injuries. Channel 8 reported that an autopsy found a ruptured liver was the cause of Husmah’s death. Medical staff suspected that a motorcycle handlebar struck her chest with significant force during the crash.

Footage of the fatal motocross accident was shared on social media, prompting widespread criticism and concern among motorsport fans.

The video showed Husmah riding along the race track before she was hit from behind by a male rider travelling at speed. The rider was later identified as Mongkhon.

Thai motocross rider criticised for failing to help injured rider
Photo via Facebook/ Tippapar Ketklam

The impact sent Husmah tumbling onto the track, where she remained motionless. Mongkhon was seen riding around the area briefly before continuing the race without getting off his motorcycle to immediately check on or assist her.

Criticism intensified after the race when Mongkhon posted a photograph showing his race time and result. Netizens and sports fans criticised his actions and questioned his sportsmanship and awareness of the situation.

Mongkhon later deleted the post and issued an apology. He expressed his condolences over Husmah’s death and acknowledged that his decision at the time had been a major mistake. In his statement, he said…

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“I sincerely apologise for the accident that occurred and accept responsibility for the mistake I made in that split second when I was shocked, did not think carefully and lacked experience.

Fatal motocross racing accident
Photo via Facebook/ Tippapar Ketklam

“If I could turn back time, I would do everything I could to handle the situation in the best possible way. I would also like to express my deepest condolences for the loss.

“If any of my actions or shortcomings contributed to the damage or distress caused, I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart and am prepared to take full responsibility for matters related to the incident. #MyDeepestCondolences”

Despite the apology, criticism continued online, with many Thai netizens commenting on Mongkhon’s post.

Husmah’s family, who are grieving her death, told Channel 8 that they did not want netizens to target Mongkhon over the incident. The family said the incident had already happened and they did not want it to result in any further losses.

Thai motocross rider killed in race
Photo via Husmah’s Facebook account

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 1, 2026, 11:04 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.