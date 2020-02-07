Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Mother shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

 on

A Pattaya mother was shot dead last night in front of her daughter, who begged for her mother’s life the assailant shot himself to death. Police were notified of the incident at 8:30pm.

Police, emergency responders and reporters rushed to the scene, where the body of 38 year old Chayanan Prasobsuk was found in a bedroom. There was a single bullet wound in her temple. Nearby, rescue workers found 67 year old Sophon Thitanon, a contractor in Chon Buri. He had sustained serious injuries from a gun shot to his head and was later pronounced dead. A handgun was found at the scene.

A neighbor told The Pattaya News that she heard the first gunshot before a female started screaming. The she heard another shot before Chayanan’s 13 year old daughter ran out for help. The girl’s name is being withheld due to her age.

The girl told police she saw everything. She begged for her mother’s life, but Sophon ignored her and shot her mother before shooting himself.

Police are helping the daughter find support and shelter with relatives. They continue to investigate the incident and say the killer’s motive is not clear.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Disabled Canadian man robbed in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

PHOTO: Boumer and Wanchai waiting to see police to file a report in Pattaya yesterday - Rak Siam News

A paraplegic Canadian man was robbed in Pattaya yesterday evening, reportedly by a Thai woman. 46 year old Ryab Boumer filed a report with Pattaya City Police alleging the theft of his wallet containing 50,000 baht.

A Thai witness, 21 year old Wanchai Chinpeng, told police that he recently met Boumer, who hired him as a caretaker to help him around town on his vacation.

The police report states that two were in front of Mike Shopping Mall on Beach Road. Wanchai went into a public toilet inside the mall, leaving Boumer outside. He came back to find a Thai woman, around 30-35 years old, speaking to Boumer. She appeared to be trying to make friends with him when Wanchai asked if she knew him, but she said she didn’t. Wanchai asked her to leave.

She walked away seemingly without incident, until Boumer later discovered his wallet and passport were missing from their place in a pocket at the back of his wheelchair.

About 50,000 baht in cash (around 1600 US dollars) was in the wallet, along with several credit cards and other personal information, according to his report.

Pattaya police are hunting for the suspect and reviewing CCTV from the entrance of the mall.

SOURCE/PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Crime

4 foreigners, 2 Thais nabbed in 3 drug busts

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

PHOTO: Police examine drugs seized in separate busts yesterday - INN News

Four foreign nationals and two Thais have been arrested in three separate drug seizures involving heroin, ecstasy pills, cocaine, MDA, LSD and marijuana.

The first bust saw two Taiwanese men arrested yesterday while trying to smuggle 15 kilograms of heroin out of Thailand in instant noodle packages and powder cans. The two, identified as Li Chun Hui and Li Chai Pin, both 39 years old, were nabbed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after a search of their luggage. Narcotics police say they’ll continue investigating to find who in Taiwan is ordering the drugs and which Thai gang supplied the heroin.

The second bust was that of 37 year old Warisa Inthiraksa, and 26 year old Chinedu Christian Okeke, both from Nigeria. Postal officials intercepted a package containing 2,260 ecstasy pills hidden inside an LED sign, sent from Portugal to an address in Chonburi province. A search of their home officials found another 5,600 ecstasy pills, bringing the total 7,860.

PHOTO: Officers pose with the confiscated drugs – INN News

Two Thai suspects and multiple drugs were involved in the third case: this time postal officials found suspicious package from Germany. Inside, officials found 130 ecstasy pills hidden in a wireless speaker. An investigation led to the arrests of Buanwas Jaratsri Pakdee and Alinan Homsap. When police searched their apartment, they found 50 grams of MDA, 58 tabs of LSD, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 5 kilograms of Marijuana, and 2 million baht in cash.

All suspects in all three cases have been charged and handed over for prosecution.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | INN News

Chiang Mai

Army officer wounded in Chiang Mai firefight with drug runners

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

PHOTO: Soldiers on patrol in Chiang Dao district, where one was shot in a firefight yesterday - Chiang Rai Times

A firefight with drug smugglers in Chiang Mai province’s Chiang Dao district has left an army officer wounded and in hospital.

A patrol was dispatched to a border village in Chiang Dao on Sunday, after a tip-off. The informant said drugs would be brought across the border through the Nong Kalang pass.

Early yesterday a group was spotted coming from the border. They were ordered to stop but instead opened fire. The soldiers returned fire, and the drug runners dropped their sacks and fled back over the border.

During the firefight, the patrol leader, Lietenant Arthit Kiangkham was shot and wounded. He was later admitted to Maharat Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital, Thai media report.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | The Daily News

