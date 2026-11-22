A Mongolian woman was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport for allegedly stealing from a Thai passenger. Police are investigating her possible involvement in three earlier thefts involving Japanese and Chinese travellers.

The arrest took place yesterday, November 21, following reports of missing belongings from passengers at the airport earlier in the week.

Between November 17 and 20, Japanese and Chinese passengers reported three separate thefts on the fourth floor of the passenger terminal. The missing items included cash, credit cards and important documents, with some victims also reporting unauthorised credit card transactions.

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CCTV footage from the three incidents showed a suspect with similar features, and further checks suggested the person had been travelling to and from the airport via the Airport Rail Link.

Tourist Police stationed officers near the Airport Rail Link entrance in the airport’s basement and monitored CCTV footage for the suspect.

At around 11.35am, officers spotted a foreign woman whose appearance matched the person seen in the earlier footage and began following her movements.

At around noon, police reported catching the 51 year old woman stealing belongings from a Thai passenger and arrested her at the scene.

Officers recovered a Thai national identification card, driving licence, bank cards and cash in both Thai baht and US dollars.

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The Thai passenger, who was preparing to travel to the United States, confirmed that the belongings were his.

Following the arrest, investigators searched the woman’s condominium in the Rama IX area of Huai Khwang district, Bangkok, to gather additional evidence.

She was then handed over to investigators at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police are continuing to examine whether the woman was connected to the three earlier incidents involving Japanese and Chinese travellers. Investigators have not yet established her involvement in those cases.

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