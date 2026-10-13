Meth-using abbot runs from Roi Et temple raid, gets disrobed

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 13, 2026, 10:37 AM
1 minute read
Meth-using abbot runs from Roi Et temple raid, gets disrobed
Photo via Amarin TV

An abbot in Roi Et was disrobed and sent for rehabilitation yesterday, October 12, after admitting to methamphetamine use and testing positive for drugs during a raid at his temple.

The operation followed a tip that groups of youths had been gathering at a temple in Nam Kham subdistrict, Suwannaphum district, to take methamphetamine with the abbot.

A joint team involving police and local community leaders went to the temple to investigate. The abbot was the only monk staying there.

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An abbot in Roi Et was disrobed after admitting meth use, with police later arresting two alleged suppliers nearby.
Photo via Amarin TV

When officers approached him in the temple grounds, the abbot ran from the compound but was caught after a chase of about 120 metres.

During questioning, the abbot admitted to using drugs and said he had run because he panicked when officers arrived. A urine test then returned a positive result for drugs.

Community leaders then arranged for him to leave the monkhood before he was taken to Suwannaphum Hospital for rehabilitation under Thailand’s drug treatment procedures.

An abbot in Roi Et was disrobed after admitting meth use, with police later arresting two alleged suppliers nearby.
Photo via Amarin TV

The investigation then led officers to a house directly in front of the temple, where they arrested two people accused of supplying methamphetamine to the former abbot.

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Nine methamphetamine pills were seized during the search.

The two suspects are accused of possessing methamphetamine for sale and distributing the drug for commercial purposes. They also face charges of methamphetamine use and drug-impaired driving.

Both were taken, along with the seized pills, to Hua Thon Police Station for further proceedings.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 13, 2026, 10:37 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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